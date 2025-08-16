Whether due to an outstanding 2025 campaign or a proven track record, there's some NRL coaches who look set to remain in the same colours for as long as they like.

In a sport where coaches are chopped and change way too frequently, these guys are under no pressure heading into 2026.

Craig Bellamy

Perhaps the coach under the least pressure in the NRL, Craig Bellamy simply is the Melbourne Storm.

Heading into his 23rd straight season coaching the Storm in 2026, Bellamy's three premierships and insane win percentage of 70% have elevated him into the upper echelon of all time coaches.

He has consistently kept the Storm in the finals for well over a decade, and has gotten the best out of nearly every player that has donned the Storm logo.

If Craig Bellamy is under the least pressure, Ivan Cleary is right there with him.

Cleary is the greatest coach of the 2020s, and the decade is only halfway through. With four premierships in as many years, Cleary has earned himself a lifetime contract as the Penrith Panthers coach.

While his side fell all the way to last at one point in 2025, he somehow managed to lift them all the way back into the top four, showcasing just how truly brilliant he is as an NRL coach.

As if there were any doubt.

While Canterbury Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo sits nowhere close to the legacy and respect the two mentioned before him have earned, he has perhaps been the most impressive coach since taking on the role in 2023.

He has elevated the Bulldogs into a top four side, years before anyone thought they'd even be relevant.

Keeping the team in the top three for almost the entirety of the 2025 season, Ciraldo has showcased an elite ability to make adjustments and lift his side, showcasing traits that most veterans possess, let alone a third-year coach.

Ciraldo looks set to be the next great coach, and he looks set to do it in Bulldogs colours.

Before the season started, the Canberra Raiders looked set for the wooden spoon. Despite this, under the leadership of Ricky Stuart, the club has elevated itself to becoming the best team in the NRL this year, with a minor premiership looming.

All of the coaches before him were expected to feature in the finals in 2025, yet they all sit behind him on the ladder. The grit and determination ‘Sticky' has instilled into the Raiders is nothing short of amazing, and the fact that he has done for years in Canberra is why the club will likely never let him go.

He now faces his best chance at a premiership since the 2019 season, however we don't need to see him lift the Provan Summons Trophy in October to know he will be coaching the Raiders in 2026.

Following in the footsteps of Wayne Bennett is no easy feat, especially when leading out a third-year franchise.

Despite that, not only has Kristian Woolf taken over as the head coach of The Dolphins, but has elevated the NRL's 17th side into the finals picture for the first time.

Woolf's Dolphins have scored the third most points so far in 2025, and looked to be a top four threat at one point. He has gotten the best out of stars like Isaiya Katoa and Herbie Farnworth, shutting down the trend of players struggling after Bennett leaves.

The Dolphins look to have their man in Woolf, and when you talk to the players, they couldn't be happier.

Similar to Ciraldo in 2023, Jason Ryles came to the Parramatta Eels as one of the hottest coaches on the market, and like Ciraldo, has struggled to make much noise in his rookie season.

Despite the Eels' lack of success under Ryles so far, the skeleton of a finals squad is there. Injuries and unexpected departures somewhat derailed their season, however Ryles has simply rolled with the punches.

He looks to be creating a squad he can be proud of for 2026, ushering in young stars like Isaiah Iongi, Tallyn Da Silva, and Joash Papali'i without hesitation.

His recruitment has been impressive, showing players want to work with him regardless of whether the club is succeeding or not.