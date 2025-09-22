Then there were four!

The Storm and Broncos sat back this weekend and watched the chaos unfold. The Sharks and Panthers emerged and will contest preliminary finals this weekend.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs and the Raiders, they exit the 2025 season having failed to record a finals win.

On the other side, the Panthers sent an almighty warning while the Sharks won a second Finals game for the first time since 2016.

Here are 20 thoughts from Week 2 of the NRL finals series:

1. A lot will be made about Galvin move (more on that later) but I think the Dogs failure came about through the fact other teams worked them out. The Dogs started the season brilliantly but by the Origin period, coaches had used their time to work out a game-plan to shut the Dogs down. Unfortunately they lack the creativity for a Plan B.

2. That said, there is absolutely no denying that changes to their spine hurt their season. Galvin will cop the brunt of blame but the shafting of Reed Mahoney for Bailey Hayward made zero sense to me. Long-term, both moves will probably prove correct, but it did the team incredible harm for 2025.

3. I'm sure he had a plan but Ciraldo's tinkering on game day closed off any change they had. Why did he upset an entire edge to shirt Burton? Xerri, a left sided centre was shifted to the right meaning Burton, playing out of position, played beside a rookie. They were torn to shreds.

4. Taking the above into account, Penrith still produced the best 40 minutes of pure football this season. The ease in which they took apart the best regular season defensive side, was a thing of beauty. Very, very scary for those of us supporting another team mind you.

5. Penrith's big weakness was exposed in a big way on Sunday afternoon though. That left edge, defensively, can absolutely be "got". Lachlan Galvin and Jacob Preston certainly got them. Brisbane will be very aware of this. Unfortunately so will Ivan Cleary who now has a week to fix that before the preliminary final.

6. Raiders and Dogs fans are going to cop plenty this week for being bounced in straight sets. That said, there are ten other fan bases who would happily swap positions. No one who finished in the top four can have a bad season. My advice to those fans? Embrace it and remind fans of other teams you can't throw shade from below.

7. Earlier in the season I predicted the preliminary finals exactly as they fell. I feel like the best four sides ultimately ended up where they belong, despite Penrith and the Sharks missing the four initially. It's a perfect set up. Penrith having to travel to Brisbane presents a huge chance, while the Storm and Sharks rivalry re-ignites. Perfect!

8. Nicho Hynes put in his best big game performance of his career to date. With his team trailing, he started both movements that lead to tries, one he scored and the other he assisted. He played perfect second fiddle to Braydon Trindall when required, especially when it came to the kicking game.

9. Reports indicate Jahrome Hughes is 100 per cent set for Friday night's clash. The Sharks will send four forwards at the halfback in the first attacking set to test him. The move could literally make or break the season for Melbourne.

10. Big call, but as of right now, Addin Fonua-Blake is the signing of the season. The Sharks forward pack were seen as a laughing stock this time last season. Now they're widely considered one of the top packs. That's all due to AFB. His stats are enormous but what he's done rotation-wise and game-plan wise has not been matched by any other signing.

11. I think there was a big difference in both games this weekend, the quality of the benches. The Sharks bench immediately changed the game when they came on while the Panthers reserves enjoyed a considerable quality advantage over their Dogs counterparts.

12. Much like with the NRL, the NRLW have seen the best four teams qualify for the preliminary finals. The Knights and Sharks are widely seen as the second and third best teams. Unfortunately the fact that both start as $5 outsiders shows the massive gap in talent being hoarded by the two big dogs of the competition.

13. Outside of the top two teams the NRLW competition has been blistering this year. The final spot in the finals came down to golden point, while there was a genuine feeling that anyone could beat anyone. Up top, neither the Broncos or Roosters (outside of the Roosters win over the Broncos) fell into the "one to 12" category.

14. The Warriors and Dragons will contest Sunday's NSW Cup Grand Final. Brilliant signs for both clubs as they move forward. It's funny how different the sides travelled in the NRL comp with the Warriors unlucky not to finish top four, while the Dragons were lucky not to finish last.

15. The Jersey Flegg Grand Final will see the Storm play the Panthers. Could be a preview of the NRL big show. Unfortunately those hoping for a downfall for either superpower team, looks like we'll be waiting a while yet.

16. Briton Nikora has been an absolute giant since returning from suspension. As a Kiwi international, he could have been forgiven for demanding to return back to the run on side. Instead he has played his role perfectly. Twice, in two weeks, he has changed the game with his very first run. The Sharks also haven't conceded a point since he has come onto the field.

17. Ethan Strange's late withdrawal floored the Raiders but the fact they had no Plan B is telling. I don't know why they cut Ethan Sanders from the match day squad knowing Strange was under the weather.

18. Ricky Stuart, known for being emotional, hasn't covered himself in glory in the post match pressers across the last two weeks. He is far too quick to blame referees rather than the fact his side threw away a big lead and then were massively outplayed by travelling opposition. The fact Joseph Tapine was talking about decisions shows that attitude has rubbed off onto Stuart's players.

19. About ten weeks I suggested Lindsay Smith would be on the Ashes tour. People were so quick to clamp down on that shout. Anyone who has seen Smith in the Finals must be enjoying a huge bowl of crow because he has been magnificent. There's no way, fitness allowing, he isn't on that plane.

20. How bout those two monster crowds this past weekend? There will be two more sell outs this weekend for the Prelims also. This is the best time of the year my friends!