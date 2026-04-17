The St George Illawarra Dragons are in trouble.

That statement should be one all rugby league fans can agree with.

Winless this season, in fact, winless in their last ten NRL matches, dating back to August of last year.

Shane Flanagan is holding on to his job by the skin of his teeth and the club has introduced a well-reported-on retention freeze for all off-contract players.

With Jaydn Su'a confirming his departure to the Parramatta Eels, that means there could be up to nine more players leaving the Red V at the end of the year.

A total roster clean out is exactly what the Dragons need, but let's turn the focus away from the Dragons for a moment and focus on what the future could hold for these nine off-contract players.