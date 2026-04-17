The St George Illawarra Dragons are in trouble.
That statement should be one all rugby league fans can agree with.
Winless this season, in fact, winless in their last ten NRL matches, dating back to August of last year.
Shane Flanagan is holding on to his job by the skin of his teeth and the club has introduced a well-reported-on retention freeze for all off-contract players.
With Jaydn Su'a confirming his departure to the Parramatta Eels, that means there could be up to nine more players leaving the Red V at the end of the year.
A total roster clean out is exactly what the Dragons need, but let's turn the focus away from the Dragons for a moment and focus on what the future could hold for these nine off-contract players.
Damien Cook
Dragons' co-captain and seasoned veteran, Damien Cook, was on the verge of inking a contract extension for the 2027 season before the freeze put it on hold.
Now he finds himself in limbo not knowing if he will remain a Saint in 2027.
At 34 years old, it's fair to say Cook is in his twilight years.
He has been one of the better performers for the Dragons this season.
However, with Jacob Liddle waiting in the wings, it was surprising the club was willing to extend Cook in the first place.
It looks most likely that, once the freeze is lifted, Cook will re-sign for one more season.
If he weren't to stay at the Dragons, though, it's hard to see Cook relocating out of Sydney, and a move back to the South Sydney Rabbitohs could be on the cards.
The Rabbitohs currently have Peter Mamouzelos, Bronson Garlick and Brandon Smith at their disposal, but no one at the club would be opposed to bringing in Cook for one final swan song.