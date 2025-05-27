The 2025 State of Origin series gets underway on Wednesday evening, with the Queensland Maroons to host the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, May 28.

The NRL typically do not adhere to a strict schedule for kick-off, and the whistle may actually be blown to start the game some mintues later than the advertised time.

What is the schedule for State of Origin Game 1?

Gatest open at Suncorp Stadium at 5:30pm (AEST) ahead of a pathways game which will be played as the curtain-raiser.

Pre-game entertainment is scheduled to start at 7:30pm (AEST), with the teams to enter the ground from 8pm (AEST).

What time is State of Origin Game 1 expected to end?

Game 1 is expected to end shortly before 10pm (AEST), but that time is subject to change, pending on the number of stoppages in the game, the actual kick-off time, and whether any golden point extra time is required to decide the winners.

How long is halftime in State of Origin Game 1?

The halftime interval is scheduled to run for 15 minutes from the siren to kick-off in Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

It's anticipated that the halftime break will commence at around 8:50pm (AEST), but this is subject to change pending on the actual kick-off time and number of stoppages required during the first half.