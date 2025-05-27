Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series has arrived, with the match to be played on Wednesday, May 28 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST), but there is plenty of other things to keep an eye on around the Suncorp Stadium precinct, with gates to open at 5:30pm (AEST).

This year's Game 1 curtain raiser features an exhibition game out of the Queensland pathways system, while pre-match entertainment is expected to see a light show. Any performing acts have not been confirmed by the NRL or Suncorp Stadium.

Suncorp Stadium
QLD   
   NSW
Here is the full schedule for game day in Brisbane.

Time (AEST) Event
11am Team walks
5:30pm Gates open at Suncorp Stadium
6pm QLD RISE Boys Exhibition match kick-off
6:35pm QLD RISE Boys Exhibition match halftime
6:45pm QLD RISE Boys Exhibition match second half
7:20pm QLD RISE Boys Exhibition match fulltime
7:30pm Origin 1 pre-game entertainment
8:00pm NSW Blues enter
8:01pm QLD Maroons enter
8:02pm Welcome to Country and National Anthem
8:05pm Origin 1 kick-off
8:50pm Origin 1 halftime
9:05pm Origin 1 second half
9:50pm Origin 1 fulltime

 

All times are subject to change.