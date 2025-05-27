Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series has arrived, with the match to be played on Wednesday, May 28 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.
Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST), but there is plenty of other things to keep an eye on around the Suncorp Stadium precinct, with gates to open at 5:30pm (AEST).
This year's Game 1 curtain raiser features an exhibition game out of the Queensland pathways system, while pre-match entertainment is expected to see a light show. Any performing acts have not been confirmed by the NRL or Suncorp Stadium.
ADVERTISEMENT
2025-05-28T10:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
QLD
2025-05-28T10:05:00Z
NSW
Here is the full schedule for game day in Brisbane.
|Time (AEST)
|Event
|11am
|Team walks
|5:30pm
|Gates open at Suncorp Stadium
|6pm
|QLD RISE Boys Exhibition match kick-off
|6:35pm
|QLD RISE Boys Exhibition match halftime
|6:45pm
|QLD RISE Boys Exhibition match second half
|7:20pm
|QLD RISE Boys Exhibition match fulltime
|7:30pm
|Origin 1 pre-game entertainment
|8:00pm
|NSW Blues enter
|8:01pm
|QLD Maroons enter
|8:02pm
|Welcome to Country and National Anthem
|8:05pm
|Origin 1 kick-off
|8:50pm
|Origin 1 halftime
|9:05pm
|Origin 1 second half
|9:50pm
|Origin 1 fulltime
All times are subject to change.