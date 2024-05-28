At the completion of this weeks Round 13, we will officially reach the halfway point of the regular season.

Although the Origin period is traditionally known as the "second third" of the season, 13 rounds out of the 27 would have completed by the time Game One kicks off.

Despite the fact that a lot can change in the second half of the season, across the past three months we have developed a good idea of where each team stands.

So much so that I am going to present a hypothetical Dally M awards night, to be held tonight.

As well as awarding some of the major awards if they presented tonight, I'm also going to predict who ultimately is handed each award on awards night.

Let us know in the comments who you have winning each award both now and come September.

Rookie of the year: Ethan Strange

Please note that Lachlan Galvin was suspended for two weeks and is therefore ineligible.

Ethan Strange has been magnificent for the Green Machine since being given the number six jersey vacated by Jack Wighton.

I was really worried that the Raiders had put too much pressure on a player who had only made one prior NRL appearance but he has handled it exceptionally well.

Across his 11 games he has a try, four try assists, four line break assists, two forced drop outs and 72 run metres per game.

He is playing well beyond his years, especially with Jamal Fogarty's injury.

As of right now, he has been the best (eligible) rookie and would be handed Rookie of the Year honours.

Predicted winner: Kayal Iro

With the greatest of respects to the Raiders, they only area where they are consistent is in that they're inconsistent.

Rightly or wrongly, the halves wear the brunt of that. Good or bad. It's just the way the game is judged.

Meanwhile Kayal Iro is quietly building a beastly rookie season in the centres of the table-topping Sharks.

In his eight appearances he has a try, two try assists, three line breaks, 31 tackle breaks and is averaging 161 run metres per game.

I expect those attacking stats to rise sharply as the Sharks enter a favourable run of fixtures following their clash with the Broncos in two weeks time.

Iro will continue to stack up the damaging runs and will pip Strange and Max Plath for the award.

Captain of the year: Isaah Yeo

I was shocked that Yeo was overlooked for the Origin captaincy given he had overseen three straight titles at Penrith.

People forgot Yeo's place in history as co-captain with Nathan Cleary. Cleary has missed a mountain of games while Yeo has remained the constant.

I expect Penrith to roll into the Minor Premiership and Yeo is at the forefront of that. He's the best captain in the game right now and would win the award today.

Predicted Winner: Isaah Yeo

Unless there is an unprecedented disaster at the foot of the mountains, I simply cannot see anyone getting close.

Coach of the year: Craig Fitzgibbon

Right now, there is only one choice.

The Sharks have defied all pre-season predictions and have sat atop the NRL table for a month now.

The Penrith loss was a horror wake up call for Craig Fitzgibbon, but he has a side that many had missing the eight, absolutely firing.

Predicted Winner: Wayne Bennett

The Dolphins first finals appearance, combined with a slight drop off from the Sharks will see the master coach bank yet another honour.

Team of the year

This is based purely on full time position. For instance, Pat Carrigan will be judged only as a lock, Ben Hunt only as a halfback etc, despite both being able to play multiple positions.

This is the side I would name and not just based on Dally M points. That will change on the night but for now I'd name:

Fullback: Dylan Edwards

Wingers: Zac Lomax and Deine Mariner

Centres: Joseph Manu and Reuben Garrick

Five-Eighth: Ezra Mam

Halfback: Nicho Hynes

Props: Addin Fonua-Blake and Thomas Hazelton

Hooker: Apisai Koroisau

Second-Rowers: Viliame Kikau and Angus Crichton

Lock: Isaah Yeo

So much can change between now and the end of the season so breaking down an entire predicted team seems redundant at this stage.

The above side would be standing on stage tonight though at the theoretical awards show.

Dally M player of the year: Dylan Edwards

I am not the most vocal supporter of the Dally M system but thus far I believe the system has it right.

Dylan Edwards has been the standout player of the competition through 12 rounds of 2024.

Edwards has been a rock for the Panthers. His performances have not suffered, at all, in the absence of superstar playmaker Nathan Cleary.

If anything he has stepped up.

Edwards performances, leadership and reliability make him the premier player in the competition right now.

If the award was handed out tonight, it's going around the Blues rookie's neck.

Predicted Winner: Nicho Hynes

The reason I see this changing between now and the finals can be summed up in two words - Nathan Cleary.

Cleary's return will take points off Dylan Edwards. Respectfully, the Sharks don't have a superstar capable of routinely relegating Hynes to minor or no points.

Edwards playing Origin will also mean he loses opportunities at points at club level. Ivan Cleary has rested his Origin stars in the past and I assume will rest Edwards when possible.

Cleary's return will also more than likely oust Nicho Hynes from Origin, allowing him to work his magic for the Sharks and bank points.

Edwards holds a two point lead as the count goes behind close doors. Hynes can bank regular six point efforts for his club side.

I expect he'll have enough points to win his second Dally M come the end of the regular season.