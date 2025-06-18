Rugby league, pizza and meat pies. What's not to love?

All Australian staples and all linked with good times.

Now, imagine you could combine the three at one time. Pizza. With a Meat Pie Crust. While the footy is on.

Does it get any better?

So, to celebrate Domino's launch of one of the all-time great combinations, we at Zero Tackle thought we'd have a crack at working out what pizza each team would be if they were one.

Brisbane Broncos – Supreme

Founded in 1998, six premierships and some of the great players of all time. A little bit like a Supreme Pizza, the Broncos are loaded with everything an NRL club could want. History, tradition, talent and a huge fanbase.

Canberra Raiders – BBQ Meatlovers

When you're sitting in Canberra freezing on a cold Saturday night in the middle of June, there really is no substitute for the classics. A Meatlovers pizza and about 73 blankets while you watch the Green Machine play for the city.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs – Double Bacon Cheeseburger

One of the NRL's biggest and most