We looked at what the NRL would have looked like if every game only consisted of the first half yesterday, so it’s only fair that we follow it up with the second half picture today.

While the first half snapshot saw some surprises across the ladder (trust me, you’ll fall off your chair), this second half is a little more on par with what the final ladder actually looked like, albeit with some shuffling of the order.

In fact, the entire top eight and bottom eight were the same as what the final order was.

The Penrith Panthers were able to claim their place on the top of the pile, with 20 second half wins out of 24 games, although their for and against blew out in the second half of the year - they were conceding just three points per game through the first 12 rounds second halves.

The Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs are once again in the top three, with the Sydney Roosters surprisingly taking fourth spot ahead of the Manly Sea Eagles. Given Manly missed the top eight in yesterday’s list, it makes their fourth spot on the NRL ladder at season’s end all the more surprising, although they were only a point behind the tri-colours.

The Eels, Knights and Titans rounded out the top eight on this ladder in the correct order, while the Warriors and Dragons were the first two teams just outside of the top eight.

The big faders were the Sharks, who were a top-four team during first halves, but a bottom four team this time around, while the Bulldogs and Broncos rounded out the bottom of the table.

Final second half ladder

Scroll on for the second half result in every single game during the 2021 NRL season.

Team Played Won Lost Draw Points For Against F/A 1 Penrith Panthers 24 20 4 0 40 374 132 242 2 Melbourne Storm 24 16 6 2 34 401 192 209 3 South Sydney Rabbitohs 24 17 7 0 34 395 233 162 4 Sydney Roosters 24 16 7 1 33 330 215 115 5 Manly Sea Eagles 24 16 8 0 32 416 208 208 6 Parramatta Eels 24 15 9 0 30 324 231 93 7 Newcastle Knights 24 11 12 1 23 213 273 -60 8 Gold Coast Titans 24 11 13 0 22 266 303 -37 9 New Zealand Warriors 24 10 13 1 21 233 295 -62 10 St George Illawarra Dragons 24 9 13 2 20 263 343 -80 11 Canberra Raiders 24 10 14 0 20 218 334 -116 12 Wests Tigers 24 9 14 1 19 290 376 -86 13 North Queensland Cowboys 24 7 15 2 16 246 337 -91 14 Cronulla Sharks 24 7 15 2 16 206 332 -126 15 Brisbane Broncos 24 6 17 1 13 198 365 -167 16 Canterbury Bulldogs 24 5 18 1 11 194 398 -204

Before we get into every result, here is a quick snapshot at what Week 1 of the finals would have looked like had the NRL season been played in first halves only:

Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers (1) vs Sydney Roosters (4)

Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm (2) vs South Sydney Rabbitohs (3)

Elimination final 1: Manly Sea Eagles (5) vs Gold Coast Titans (8)

Elimination final 2: Parramatta Eels (6) vs Newcastle Knights (7)

Regular season

Round 1

Melbourne Storm 4 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 12

Newcastle Knights 14 - Canterbury Bulldogs 6

Brisbane Broncos 0 - Parramatta Eels 24

New Zealand Warriors 13 - Gold Coast Titans 6

Sydney Roosters 20 - Manly Sea Eagles 0

Penrith Panthers 16 - North Queensland Cowboys 0

Canberra Raiders 24 - Wests Tigers 6

St George Illawarra Dragons 18 - Cronulla Sharks 18

Round 2

Parramatta Eels 10 - Melbourne Storm 6

New Zealand Warriors 10 - Newcastle Knights 12

Gold Coast Titans 6 - Brisbane Broncos 12

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Penrith Panthers 18

Manly Sea Eagles 6 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 12

North Queensland Cowboys 12 - St George Illawarra Dragons 12

Wests Tigers 0 - Sydney Roosters 22

Cronulla Sharks 10 - Canberra Raiders 0

Round 3

Penrith Panthers 6 - Melbourne Storm 4

St George Illawarra Dragons 20 - Manly Sea Eagles 6

South Sydney Rabbitohs 8 - Sydney Roosters 16

Canberra Raiders 6 - New Zealand Warriors 28

Brisbane Broncos 22 - Canterbury Bulldogs 0

Parramatta Eels 18 - Cronulla Sharks 0

Newcastle Knights 12 - Wests Tigers 12

North Queensland Cowboys 8 - Gold Coast Titans 18

Round 4

Manly Sea Eagles 0 - Penrith Panthers 24

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 24

Melbourne Storm 16 - Brisbane Broncos 0

Cronulla Sharks 12 - North Queensland Cowboys 6

Gold Coast Titans 0 - Canberra Raiders 12

Newcastle Knights 6 - St George Illawarra Dragons 16

Sydney Roosters 16 - New Zealand Warriors 0

Wests Tigers 12 - Parramatta Eels 16

Round 5

South Sydney Rabbitohs 17 - Brisbane Broncos 0

New Zealand Warriors 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 7

Penrith Panthers 12 - Canberra Raiders 4

Gold Coast Titans 16 - Newcastle Knights 4

Canterbury Bulldogs 12 - Melbourne Storm 22

Sydney Roosters 22 - Cronulla Sharks 6

Wests Tigers 24 - North Queensland Cowboys 6

Parramatta Eels 12 - St George Illawarra Dragons 8

Round 6

Brisbane Broncos 0 - Penrith Panthers 10

Newcastle Knights 12 - Cronulla Sharks 16

Melbourne Storm 16 - Sydney Roosters 4

Manly Sea Eagles 10 - Gold Coast Titans 0

South Sydney Rabbitohs 12 - Wests Tigers 8

Canberra Raiders 0 - Parramatta Eels 23

St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - New Zealand Warriors 8

North Queensland Cowboys 24 - Canterbury Bulldogs 12

Round 7

Penrith Panthers 14 - Newcastle Knights 0

Gold Coast Titans 6 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 30

Parramatta Eels 22 - Brisbane Broncos 0

Cronulla Sharks 12 - Canterbury Bulldogs 0

North Queensland Cowboys 14 - Canberra Raiders 0

Wests Tigers 0 - Manly Sea Eagles 22

Sydney Roosters 18 - St George Illawarra Dragons 4

Melbourne Storm 16 - New Zealand Warriors 16

Round 8

Canberra Raiders 4 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 20

Melbourne Storm 34 - Cronulla Sharks 6

Brisbane Broncos 14 - Gold Coast Titans 6

Penrith Panthers 12 - Manly Sea Eagles 10

Canterbury Bulldogs 10 - Parramatta Eels 16

Newcastle Knights 0 - Sydney Roosters 18

New Zealand Warriors 0 - North Queensland Cowboys 16

St George Illawarra Dragons 0 - Wests Tigers 10

Round 9

South Sydney Rabbitohs 0 - Melbourne Storm 24

Penrith Panthers 24 - Cronulla Sharks 0

Parramatta Eels 13 - Sydney Roosters 6

Canberra Raiders 0 - Newcastle Knights 24

Wests Tigers 16 - Gold Coast Titans 12

North Queensland Cowboys 11 - Brisbane Broncos 6

Manly Sea Eagles 26 - New Zealand Warriors 12

St George Illawarra Dragons 26 - Canterbury Bulldogs 12

Round 10

Wests Tigers 12 - Newcastle Knights 14

Manly Sea Eagles 30 - Brisbane Broncos 0

Canterbury Bulldogs 18 - Canberra Raiders 12

Cronulla Sharks 16 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 12

Sydney Roosters 12 - North Queensland Cowboys 6

New Zealand Warriors 12 - Parramatta Eels 10

Melbourne Storm 30 - St George Illawarra Dragons 8

Gold Coast Titans 12 - Penrith Panthers 18

Round 11

North Queensland Cowboys 20 - Newcastle Knights 4

New Zealand Warriors 12 - Wests Tigers 16

Cronulla Sharks 7 - St George Illawarra Dragons 10

Gold Coast Titans 12 - Canterbury Bulldogs 10

Sydney Roosters 2 - Brisbane Broncos 18

Canberra Raiders 0 - Melbourne Storm 22

South Sydney Rabbitohs 6 - Penrith Panthers 26

Parramatta Eels 0 - Manly Sea Eagles 12

Round 12

Brisbane Broncos 12 - Melbourne Storm 24

North Queensland Cowboys 7 - New Zealand Warriors 22

Wests Tigers 16 - St George Illawarra Dragons 18

Penrith Panthers 20 - Canterbury Bulldogs 4

South Sydney Rabbitohs 18 - Parramatta Eels 14

Sydney Roosters 28 - Canberra Raiders 6

Cronulla Sharks 12 - Gold Coast Titans 4

Newcastle Knights 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 0

Round 13

St George Illawarra Dragons 28 - Brisbane Broncos 6

Wests Tigers 16 - Penrith Panthers 6

Melbourne Storm 4 - Gold Coast Titans 10

Newcastle Knights 4 - Parramatta Eels 18

Round 14

Manly Sea Eagles 22 - North Queensland Cowboys 6

Cronulla Sharks 1 - Penrith Panthers 18

Gold Coast Titans 30 - Sydney Roosters 17

South Sydney Rabbitohs 12 - Newcastle Knights 0

Canberra Raiders 16 - Brisbane Broncos 6

New Zealand Warriors 14 - Melbourne Storm 24

Parramatta Eels 26 - Wests Tigers 6

Canterbury Bulldogs 20 - St George Illawarra Dragons 0

Round 15

Brisbane Broncos 0 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 28

North Queensland Cowboys 12 - Cronulla Sharks 6

Penrith Panthers 16 - Sydney Roosters 0

Newcastle Knights 6 - New Zealand Warriors 0

St George Illawarra Dragons 16 - Canberra Raiders 6

Melbourne Storm 26 - Wests Tigers 16

Parramatta Eels 30 - Canterbury Bulldogs 0

Gold Coast Titans 0 - Manly Sea Eagles 48

Round 16

Sydney Roosters 0 - Melbourne Storm 16

New Zealand Warriors 6 - St George Illawarra Dragons 13

Penrith Panthers 7 - Parramatta Eels 8

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Manly Sea Eagles 30

Canberra Raiders 6 - Gold Coast Titans 22

Newcastle Knights 16 - North Queensland Cowboys 0

Brisbane Broncos 14 - Cronulla Sharks 6

Wests Tigers 22 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 12

Round 17

Manly Sea Eagles 12 - Canberra Raiders 18

South Sydney Rabbitohs 24 - North Queensland Cowboys 6

Canterbury Bulldogs 6 - Sydney Roosters 6

Cronulla Sharks 0 - New Zealand Warriors 6

Round 18

Gold Coast Titans 8 - Parramatta Eels 6

Manly Sea Eagles 20 - St George Illawarra Dragons 4

North Queensland Cowboys 6 - Sydney Roosters 20

Canberra Raiders 22 - Cronulla Sharks 6

Melbourne Storm 18 - Newcastle Knights 4

New Zealand Warriors 6 - Penrith Panthers 14

Brisbane Broncos 6 - Wests Tigers 32

South Sydney Rabbitohs 22 - Canterbury Bulldogs 12

Round 19

Parramatta Eels 10 - Canberra Raiders 12

Sydney Roosters 18 - Newcastle Knights 0

North Queensland Cowboys 10 - Melbourne Storm 10

South Sydney Rabbitohs 26 - New Zealand Warriors 6

Manly Sea Eagles 24 - Wests Tigers 12

Penrith Panthers 14 - Brisbane Broncos 12

St George Illawarra Dragons 4 - Gold Coast Titans 18

Canterbury Bulldogs 18 - Cronulla Sharks 14

Round 20

Sydney Roosters 16 - Parramatta Eels 0

Wests Tigers 6 - New Zealand Warriors 18

Brisbane Broncos 15 - North Queensland Cowboys 6

Newcastle Knights 12 - Canberra Raiders 18

Melbourne Storm 21 - Penrith Panthers 10

St George Illawarra Dragons 4 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 26

Canterbury Bulldogs 6 - Gold Coast Titans 18

Cronulla Sharks 12 - Manly Sea Eagles 24

Round 21

Newcastle Knights 16 - Brisbane Broncos 12

Canberra Raiders 8 - St George Illawarra Dragons 0

Parramatta Eels 12 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 26

New Zealand Warriors 12 - Cronulla Sharks 0

Sydney Roosters 8 - Penrith Panthers 6

Manly Sea Eagles 10 - Melbourne Storm 20

Canterbury Bulldogs 4 - Wests Tigers 10

Gold Coast Titans 22 - North Queensland Cowboys 10

Round 22

Melbourne Storm 6 - Canberra Raiders 12

St George Illawarra Dragons 10 - Penrith Panthers 18

Brisbane Broncos 8 - Sydney Roosters 9

South Sydney Rabbitohs 12 - Gold Coast Titans 6

North Queensland Cowboys 10 - Wests Tigers 12

Manly Sea Eagles 30 - Parramatta Eels 6

New Zealand Warriors 8 - Canterbury Bulldogs 0

Cronulla Sharks 2 - Newcastle Knights 8

Round 23

Gold Coast Titans 4 - Melbourne Storm 22

Canberra Raiders 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 19

Penrith Panthers 15 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 0

Wests Tigers 16 - Cronulla Sharks 34

Canterbury Bulldogs 16 - Newcastle Knights 12

Parramatta Eels 18 - North Queensland Cowboys 10

St George Illawarra Dragons 16 - Sydney Roosters 26

Briabane Broncos 12 - New Zealand Warriors 18

Round 24

Newcastle Knights 9 - Gold Coast Titans 2

New Zealand Warriors 0 - Canberra Raiders 22

Sydney Roosters 6 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 30

St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - North Queensland Cowboys 28

Cronulla Sharks 6 - Brisbane Broncos 6

Melbourne Storm 0 - Parramatta Eels 12

Manly Sea Eagles 26 - Canterbury Bulldogs 6

Penrith Panthers 18 - Wests Tigers 10

Round 25

Canberra Raiders 4 - Sydney Roosters 20

Cronulla Sharks 4 - Melbourne Storm 16

Parramatta Eels 0 - Penrith Panthers 28

Brisbane Broncos 17 - Newcastle Knights 18

North Queensland Cowboys 12 - Manly Sea Eagles 28

South Sydney Rabbitohs 6 - St George Illawarra Dragons 16

Gold Coast Titans 28 - New Zealand Warriors 0

Wests Tigers 0 - Canterbury Bulldogs 22