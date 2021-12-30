Would you believe it if we told you the Cronulla Sharks were a top-four team during the first half of games this season?
Well, it’s 100 per cent true.
And that’s not the only surprise from Zero Tackle’s analysis of every first half this season, building a ladder purely based off halftime scores.
The Sharks might have been the biggest surprise to emerge from this analysis, but the Gold Coast Titans finished fifth, and the Canberra Raiders were also in the top eight, with the Sharks and Raiders’ second halves letting them down badly throughout the season - but more on that tomorrow when we look at second half scorelines and what the ladder would have looked like if each game started at halftime.
One team who would much prefer that turn of events is the North Queensland Cowboys, who won just two first halves all year and seemingly missed the memo that the first 40 minutes isn’t simply a warm-up for the game.
What couldn’t be changed was the top echelon, with the Melbourne Storm conceding less than six points per first half throughout the season, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs also were sitting in the top three.
Interestingly, top eight finishers the Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights weren’t in the top eight on this ladder, while the Brisbane Broncos also could have been in with a shot at the eight given their tenth-placed finish.
First half final ladder
Scroll on for the first half result in every single game during the 2021 NRL season.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|For
|Against
|F/A
|1
|Melbourne Storm
|24
|17
|2
|5
|39
|416
|124
|292
|2
|Penrith Panthers
|24
|18
|5
|1
|37
|306
|156
|150
|3
|South Sydney Rabbitohs
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|380
|224
|156
|4
|Cronulla Sharks
|24
|14
|7
|3
|31
|314
|226
|88
|5
|Gold Coast Titans
|24
|14
|9
|1
|29
|314
|280
|34
|6
|Sydney Roosters
|24
|14
|9
|1
|29
|300
|274
|26
|7
|Canberra Raiders
|24
|11
|9
|4
|26
|263
|244
|19
|8
|Parramatta Eels
|24
|11
|10
|3
|25
|242
|226
|16
|9
|Manly Sea Eagles
|24
|10
|12
|2
|22
|322
|278
|44
|10
|Brisbane Broncos
|24
|9
|12
|3
|21
|248
|330
|-82
|11
|Newcastle Knights
|24
|9
|14
|1
|19
|215
|298
|-83
|12
|New Zealand Warriors
|24
|9
|14
|1
|19
|220
|329
|-109
|13
|St George Illawarra Dragons
|24
|8
|15
|1
|17
|211
|273
|-62
|14
|Wests Tigers
|24
|7
|15
|2
|16
|210
|338
|-128
|15
|Canterbury Bulldogs
|24
|5
|18
|1
|11
|146
|312
|-166
|16
|North Queensland Cowboys
|24
|2
|20
|2
|6
|216
|411
|-195
Before we get into every result, here is a quick snapshot at what Week 1 of the finals would have looked like had the NRL season been played in first halves only:
Qualifying final 1: Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Cronulla Sharks (4th)
Qualifying final 2: Penrith Panthers (2nd) vs South Sydney Rabbitohs (3rd)
Elimination final 1: Gold Coast Titans (5th) vs Parramatta Eels (8th)
Elimination final 2: Sydney Roosters (6th) vs Canberra Raiders (7th)
Regular season
Round 1
Melbourne Storm 22 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 6
Newcastle Knights 18 - Canterbury Bulldogs 10
Brisbane Broncos 16 - Parramatta Eels 0
New Zealand Warriors 6 - Gold Coast Titans 0
Sydney Roosters 26 - Manly Sea Eagles 4
Penrith Panthers 8 - North Queensland Cowboys 0
Canberra Raiders 6 - Wests Tigers 6
St George Illawarra Dragons 0 - Cronulla Sharks 14
Round 2
Parramatta Eels 6 - Melbourne Storm 6
New Zealand Warriors 6 - Newcastle Knights 8
Gold Coast Titans 22 - Brisbane Broncos 4
Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Penrith Panthers 10
Manly Sea Eagles 6 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 14
North Queensland Cowboys 6 - St George Illawarra Dragons 13
Wests Tigers 6 - Sydney Roosters 18
Cronulla Sharks 0 - Canberra Raiders 12
Round 3
Penrith Panthers 6 - Melbourne Storm 6
St George Illawarra Dragons 18 - Manly Sea Eagles 6
South Sydney Rabbitohs 18 - Sydney Roosters 0
Canberra Raiders 25 - New Zealand Warriors 6
Brisbane Broncos 2 - Canterbury Bulldogs 0
Parramatta Eels 10 - Cronulla Sharks 4
Newcastle Knights 8 - Wests Tigers 12
North Queensland Cowboys 0 - Gold Coast Titans 26
Round 4
Manly Sea Eagles 6 - Penrith Panthers 22
Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 14
Melbourne Storm 24 - Brisbane Broncos 6
Cronulla Sharks 36 - North Queensland Cowboys 6
Gold Coast Titans 4 - Canberra Raiders 8
Newcastle Knights 7 - St George Illawarra Dragons 6
Sydney Roosters 16 - New Zealand Warriors 12
Wests Tigers 10 - Parramatta Eels 20
Round 5
South Sydney Rabbitohs 18 - Brisbane Broncos 6
New Zealand Warriors 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 6
Penrith Panthers 18 - Canberra Raiders 6
Gold Coast Titans 26 - Newcastle Knights 12
Canterbury Bulldogs 6 - Melbourne Storm 30
Sydney Roosters 4 - Cronulla Sharks 12
Wests Tigers 6 - North Queensland Cowboys 28
Parramatta Eels 0 - St George Illawarra Dragons 18
Round 6
Brisbane Broncos 12 - Penrith Panthers 10
Newcastle Knights 14 - Cronulla Sharks 6
Melbourne Storm 4 - Sydney Roosters 0
Manly Sea Eagles 26 - Gold Coast Titans 0
South Sydney Rabbitohs 6 - Wests Tigers 6
Canberra Raiders 10 - Parramatta Eels 12
St George Illawarra Dragons 8 - New Zealand Warriors 12
North Queensland Cowboys 6 - Canterbury Bulldogs 6
Round 7
Penrith Panthers 10 - Newcastle Knights 6
Gold Coast Titans 24 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 10
Parramatta Eels 24 - Brisbane Broncos 6
Cronulla Sharks 0 - Canterbury Bulldogs 18
North Queensland Cowboys 12 - Canberra Raiders 24
Wests Tigers 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 18
Sydney Roosters 16 - St George Illawarra Dragons 6
Melbourne Storm 26 - New Zealand Warriors 4
Round 8
Canberra Raiders 16 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 14
Melbourne Storm 6 - Cronulla Sharks 8
Brisbane Broncos 22 - Gold Coast Titans 22
Penrith Panthers 16 - Manly Sea Eagles 6
Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Parramatta Eels 16
Newcastle Knights 4 - Sydney Roosters 20
New Zealand Warriors 24 - North Queensland Cowboys 4
St George Illawarra Dragons 8 - Wests Tigers 6
Round 9
South Sydney Rabbitohs 0 - Melbourne Storm 26
Penrith Panthers 24 - Cronulla Sharks 0
Parramatta Eels 18 - Sydney Roosters 12
Canberra Raiders 16 - Newcastle Knights 0
Wests Tigers 12 - Gold Coast Titans 24
North Queensland Cowboys 8 - Brisbane Broncos 12
Manly Sea Eagles 12 - New Zealand Warriors 20
St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - Canterbury Bulldogs 0
Round 10
Wests Tigers 24 - Newcastle Knights 4
Manly Sea Eagles 20 - Brisbane Broncos 6
Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Canberra Raiders 8
Cronulla Sharks 6 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 20
Sydney Roosters 18 - North Queensland Cowboys 10
New Zealand Warriors 6 - Parramatta Eels 24
Melbourne Storm 14 - St George Illawarra Dragons 10
Gold Coast Titans 0 - Penrith Panthers 30
Round 11
North Queensland Cowboys 16 - Newcastle Knights 16
New Zealand Warriors 18 - Wests Tigers 10
Cronulla Sharks 6 - St George Illawarra Dragons 2
Gold Coast Titans 18 - Canterbury Bulldogs 10
Sydney Roosters 14 - Brisbane Broncos 16
Canberra Raiders 10 - Melbourne Storm 12
South Sydney Rabbitohs 6 - Penrith Panthers 30
Parramatta Eels 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 16
Round 12
Brisbane Broncos 0 - Melbourne Storm 16
North Queensland Cowboys 22 - New Zealand Warriors 6
Wests Tigers 18 - St George Illawarra Dragons 0
Penrith Panthers 10 - Canterbury Bulldogs 0
South Sydney Rabbitohs 20 - Parramatta Eels 6
Sydney Roosters 16 - Canberra Raiders 10
Cronulla Sharks 26 - Gold Coast Titans 6
Newcastle Knights 12 - Manly Sea Eagles 10
Round 13
St George Illawarra Dragons 24 - Brisbane Broncos 18
Wests Tigers 10 - Penrith Panthers 0
Melbourne Storm 16 - Gold Coast Titans 4
Newcastle Knights 0 - Parramatta Eels 22
Round 14
Manly Sea Eagles 28 - North Queensland Cowboys 12
Cronulla Sharks 18 - Penrith Panthers 0
Gold Coast Titans 4 - Sydney Roosters 18
South Sydney Rabbitohs 12 - Newcastle Knights 10
Canberra Raiders 22 - Brisbane Broncos 10
New Zealand Warriors 2 - Melbourne Storm 18
Parramatta Eels 14 - Wests Tigers 6
Canterbury Bulldogs 8 - St George Illawarra Dragons 6
Round 15
Brisbane Broncos 0 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 18
North Queensland Cowboys 12 - Cronulla Sharks 20
Penrith Panthers 22 - Sydney Roosters 12
Newcastle Knights 4 - New Zealand Warriors 6
St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - Canberra Raiders 14
Melbourne Storm 40 - Wests Tigers 0
Parramatta Eels 6 - Canterbury Bulldogs 10
Gold Coast Titans 24 - Manly Sea Eagles 8
Round 16
Sydney Roosters 0 - Melbourne Storm 30
New Zealand Warriors 12 - St George Illawarra Dragons 6
Penrith Panthers 6 - Parramatta Eels 4
Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Manly Sea Eagles 36
Canberra Raiders 0 - Gold Coast Titans 22
Newcastle Knights 22 - North Queensland Cowboys 0
Brisbane Broncos 12 - Cronulla Sharks 12
Wests Tigers 0 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 26
Round 17
Manly Sea Eagles 4 - Canberra Raiders 12
South Sydney Rabbitohs 22 - North Queensland Cowboys 12
Canterbury Bulldogs 10 - Sydney Roosters 16
Cronulla Sharks 20 - New Zealand Warriors 6
Round 18
Gold Coast Titans 0 - Parramatta Eels 20
Manly Sea Eagles 12 - St George Illawarra Dragons 14
North Queensland Cowboys 12 - Sydney Roosters 14
Canberra Raiders 12 - Cronulla Sharks 12
Melbourne Storm 30 - Newcastle Knights 0
New Zealand Warriors 10 - Penrith Panthers 16
Brisbane Broncos 18 - Wests Tigers 10
South Sydney Rabbitohs 10 - Canterbury Bulldogs 12
Round 19
Parramatta Eels 0 - Canberra Raiders 0
Sydney Roosters 10 - Newcastle Knights 8
North Queensland Cowboys 6 - Melbourne Storm 10
South Sydney Rabbitohs 34 - New Zealand Warriors 16
Manly Sea Eagles 20 - Wests Tigers 12
Penrith Panthers 4 - Brisbane Broncos 0
St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - Gold Coast Titans 14
Canterbury Bulldogs 6 - Cronulla Sharks 30
Round 20
Sydney Roosters 12 - Parramatta Eels 0
Wests Tigers 10 - New Zealand Warriors 0
Brisbane Broncos 22 - North Queensland Cowboys 12
Newcastle Knights 22 - Canberra Raiders 6
Melbourne Storm 18 - Penrith Panthers 0
St George Illawarra Dragons 10 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 24
Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Gold Coast Titans 16
Cronulla Sharks 10 - Manly Sea Eagles 16
Round 21
Newcastle Knights 12 - Brisbane Broncos 8
Canberra Raiders 12 - St George Illawarra Dragons 12
Parramatta Eels 0 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 14
New Zealand Warriors 6 - Cronulla Sharks 16
Sydney Roosters 6 - Penrith Panthers 14
Manly Sea Eagles 8 - Melbourne Storm 8
Canterbury Bulldogs 12 - Wests Tigers 18
Gold Coast Titans 14 - North Queensland Cowboys 4
Round 22
Melbourne Storm 20 - Canberra Raiders 4
St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - Penrith Panthers 16
Brisbane Broncos 12 - Sydney Roosters 12
South Sydney Rabbitohs 24 - Gold Coast Titans 0
North Queensland Cowboys 6 - Wests Tigers 12
Manly Sea Eagles 26 - Parramatta Eels 4
New Zealand Warriors 16 - Canterbury Bulldogs 10
Cronulla Sharks 12 - Newcastle Knights 8
Round 23
Gold Coast Titans 16 - Melbourne Storm 12
Canberra Raiders 12 - Manly Sea Eagles 0
Penrith Panthers 10 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 12
Wests Tigers 4 - Cronulla Sharks 16
Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Newcastle Knights 10
Parramatta Eels 14 - North Queensland Cowboys 6
St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - Sydney Roosters 14
Brisbane Broncos 12 - New Zealand Warriors 4
Round 24
Newcastle Knights 6 - Gold Coast Titans 12
New Zealand Warriors 16 - Canberra Raiders 6
Sydney Roosters 6 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 24
St George Illawarra Dragons 20 - North Queensland Cowboys 10
Cronulla Sharks 18 - Brisbane Broncos 10
Melbourne Storm 10 - Parramatta Eels 10
Manly Sea Eagles 10 - Canterbury Bulldogs 12
Penrith Panthers 12 - Wests Tigers 6
Round 25
Canberra Raiders 12 - Sydney Roosters 20
Cronulla Sharks 12 - Melbourne Storm 12
Parramatta Eels 6 - Penrith Panthers 12
Brisbane Broncos 18 - Newcastle Knights 4
North Queensland Cowboys 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 18
South Sydney Rabbitohs 14 - St George Illawarra Dragons 0
Gold Coast Titans 16 - New Zealand Warriors 0
Wests Tigers 0 - Canterbury Bulldogs 16