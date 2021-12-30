Would you believe it if we told you the Cronulla Sharks were a top-four team during the first half of games this season?

Well, it’s 100 per cent true.

And that’s not the only surprise from Zero Tackle’s analysis of every first half this season, building a ladder purely based off halftime scores.

The Sharks might have been the biggest surprise to emerge from this analysis, but the Gold Coast Titans finished fifth, and the Canberra Raiders were also in the top eight, with the Sharks and Raiders’ second halves letting them down badly throughout the season - but more on that tomorrow when we look at second half scorelines and what the ladder would have looked like if each game started at halftime.

One team who would much prefer that turn of events is the North Queensland Cowboys, who won just two first halves all year and seemingly missed the memo that the first 40 minutes isn’t simply a warm-up for the game.

What couldn’t be changed was the top echelon, with the Melbourne Storm conceding less than six points per first half throughout the season, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs also were sitting in the top three.

Interestingly, top eight finishers the Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights weren’t in the top eight on this ladder, while the Brisbane Broncos also could have been in with a shot at the eight given their tenth-placed finish.

First half final ladder

Scroll on for the first half result in every single game during the 2021 NRL season.

Team Played Won Lost Draw Points For Against F/A 1 Melbourne Storm 24 17 2 5 39 416 124 292 2 Penrith Panthers 24 18 5 1 37 306 156 150 3 South Sydney Rabbitohs 24 17 6 1 35 380 224 156 4 Cronulla Sharks 24 14 7 3 31 314 226 88 5 Gold Coast Titans 24 14 9 1 29 314 280 34 6 Sydney Roosters 24 14 9 1 29 300 274 26 7 Canberra Raiders 24 11 9 4 26 263 244 19 8 Parramatta Eels 24 11 10 3 25 242 226 16 9 Manly Sea Eagles 24 10 12 2 22 322 278 44 10 Brisbane Broncos 24 9 12 3 21 248 330 -82 11 Newcastle Knights 24 9 14 1 19 215 298 -83 12 New Zealand Warriors 24 9 14 1 19 220 329 -109 13 St George Illawarra Dragons 24 8 15 1 17 211 273 -62 14 Wests Tigers 24 7 15 2 16 210 338 -128 15 Canterbury Bulldogs 24 5 18 1 11 146 312 -166 16 North Queensland Cowboys 24 2 20 2 6 216 411 -195

Before we get into every result, here is a quick snapshot at what Week 1 of the finals would have looked like had the NRL season been played in first halves only:

Qualifying final 1: Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Cronulla Sharks (4th)

Qualifying final 2: Penrith Panthers (2nd) vs South Sydney Rabbitohs (3rd)

Elimination final 1: Gold Coast Titans (5th) vs Parramatta Eels (8th)

Elimination final 2: Sydney Roosters (6th) vs Canberra Raiders (7th)

Regular season

Round 1

Melbourne Storm 22 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 6

Newcastle Knights 18 - Canterbury Bulldogs 10

Brisbane Broncos 16 - Parramatta Eels 0

New Zealand Warriors 6 - Gold Coast Titans 0

Sydney Roosters 26 - Manly Sea Eagles 4

Penrith Panthers 8 - North Queensland Cowboys 0

Canberra Raiders 6 - Wests Tigers 6

St George Illawarra Dragons 0 - Cronulla Sharks 14

Round 2

Parramatta Eels 6 - Melbourne Storm 6

New Zealand Warriors 6 - Newcastle Knights 8

Gold Coast Titans 22 - Brisbane Broncos 4

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Penrith Panthers 10

Manly Sea Eagles 6 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 14

North Queensland Cowboys 6 - St George Illawarra Dragons 13

Wests Tigers 6 - Sydney Roosters 18

Cronulla Sharks 0 - Canberra Raiders 12

Round 3

Penrith Panthers 6 - Melbourne Storm 6

St George Illawarra Dragons 18 - Manly Sea Eagles 6

South Sydney Rabbitohs 18 - Sydney Roosters 0

Canberra Raiders 25 - New Zealand Warriors 6

Brisbane Broncos 2 - Canterbury Bulldogs 0

Parramatta Eels 10 - Cronulla Sharks 4

Newcastle Knights 8 - Wests Tigers 12

North Queensland Cowboys 0 - Gold Coast Titans 26

Round 4

Manly Sea Eagles 6 - Penrith Panthers 22

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 14

Melbourne Storm 24 - Brisbane Broncos 6

Cronulla Sharks 36 - North Queensland Cowboys 6

Gold Coast Titans 4 - Canberra Raiders 8

Newcastle Knights 7 - St George Illawarra Dragons 6

Sydney Roosters 16 - New Zealand Warriors 12

Wests Tigers 10 - Parramatta Eels 20

Round 5

South Sydney Rabbitohs 18 - Brisbane Broncos 6

New Zealand Warriors 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 6

Penrith Panthers 18 - Canberra Raiders 6

Gold Coast Titans 26 - Newcastle Knights 12

Canterbury Bulldogs 6 - Melbourne Storm 30

Sydney Roosters 4 - Cronulla Sharks 12

Wests Tigers 6 - North Queensland Cowboys 28

Parramatta Eels 0 - St George Illawarra Dragons 18

Round 6

Brisbane Broncos 12 - Penrith Panthers 10

Newcastle Knights 14 - Cronulla Sharks 6

Melbourne Storm 4 - Sydney Roosters 0

Manly Sea Eagles 26 - Gold Coast Titans 0

South Sydney Rabbitohs 6 - Wests Tigers 6

Canberra Raiders 10 - Parramatta Eels 12

St George Illawarra Dragons 8 - New Zealand Warriors 12

North Queensland Cowboys 6 - Canterbury Bulldogs 6

Round 7

Penrith Panthers 10 - Newcastle Knights 6

Gold Coast Titans 24 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 10

Parramatta Eels 24 - Brisbane Broncos 6

Cronulla Sharks 0 - Canterbury Bulldogs 18

North Queensland Cowboys 12 - Canberra Raiders 24

Wests Tigers 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 18

Sydney Roosters 16 - St George Illawarra Dragons 6

Melbourne Storm 26 - New Zealand Warriors 4

Round 8

Canberra Raiders 16 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 14

Melbourne Storm 6 - Cronulla Sharks 8

Brisbane Broncos 22 - Gold Coast Titans 22

Penrith Panthers 16 - Manly Sea Eagles 6

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Parramatta Eels 16

Newcastle Knights 4 - Sydney Roosters 20

New Zealand Warriors 24 - North Queensland Cowboys 4

St George Illawarra Dragons 8 - Wests Tigers 6

Round 9

South Sydney Rabbitohs 0 - Melbourne Storm 26

Penrith Panthers 24 - Cronulla Sharks 0

Parramatta Eels 18 - Sydney Roosters 12

Canberra Raiders 16 - Newcastle Knights 0

Wests Tigers 12 - Gold Coast Titans 24

North Queensland Cowboys 8 - Brisbane Broncos 12

Manly Sea Eagles 12 - New Zealand Warriors 20

St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - Canterbury Bulldogs 0

Round 10

Wests Tigers 24 - Newcastle Knights 4

Manly Sea Eagles 20 - Brisbane Broncos 6

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Canberra Raiders 8

Cronulla Sharks 6 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 20

Sydney Roosters 18 - North Queensland Cowboys 10

New Zealand Warriors 6 - Parramatta Eels 24

Melbourne Storm 14 - St George Illawarra Dragons 10

Gold Coast Titans 0 - Penrith Panthers 30

Round 11

North Queensland Cowboys 16 - Newcastle Knights 16

New Zealand Warriors 18 - Wests Tigers 10

Cronulla Sharks 6 - St George Illawarra Dragons 2

Gold Coast Titans 18 - Canterbury Bulldogs 10

Sydney Roosters 14 - Brisbane Broncos 16

Canberra Raiders 10 - Melbourne Storm 12

South Sydney Rabbitohs 6 - Penrith Panthers 30

Parramatta Eels 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 16

Round 12

Brisbane Broncos 0 - Melbourne Storm 16

North Queensland Cowboys 22 - New Zealand Warriors 6

Wests Tigers 18 - St George Illawarra Dragons 0

Penrith Panthers 10 - Canterbury Bulldogs 0

South Sydney Rabbitohs 20 - Parramatta Eels 6

Sydney Roosters 16 - Canberra Raiders 10

Cronulla Sharks 26 - Gold Coast Titans 6

Newcastle Knights 12 - Manly Sea Eagles 10

Round 13

St George Illawarra Dragons 24 - Brisbane Broncos 18

Wests Tigers 10 - Penrith Panthers 0

Melbourne Storm 16 - Gold Coast Titans 4

Newcastle Knights 0 - Parramatta Eels 22

Round 14

Manly Sea Eagles 28 - North Queensland Cowboys 12

Cronulla Sharks 18 - Penrith Panthers 0

Gold Coast Titans 4 - Sydney Roosters 18

South Sydney Rabbitohs 12 - Newcastle Knights 10

Canberra Raiders 22 - Brisbane Broncos 10

New Zealand Warriors 2 - Melbourne Storm 18

Parramatta Eels 14 - Wests Tigers 6

Canterbury Bulldogs 8 - St George Illawarra Dragons 6

Round 15

Brisbane Broncos 0 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 18

North Queensland Cowboys 12 - Cronulla Sharks 20

Penrith Panthers 22 - Sydney Roosters 12

Newcastle Knights 4 - New Zealand Warriors 6

St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - Canberra Raiders 14

Melbourne Storm 40 - Wests Tigers 0

Parramatta Eels 6 - Canterbury Bulldogs 10

Gold Coast Titans 24 - Manly Sea Eagles 8

Round 16

Sydney Roosters 0 - Melbourne Storm 30

New Zealand Warriors 12 - St George Illawarra Dragons 6

Penrith Panthers 6 - Parramatta Eels 4

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Manly Sea Eagles 36

Canberra Raiders 0 - Gold Coast Titans 22

Newcastle Knights 22 - North Queensland Cowboys 0

Brisbane Broncos 12 - Cronulla Sharks 12

Wests Tigers 0 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 26

Round 17

Manly Sea Eagles 4 - Canberra Raiders 12

South Sydney Rabbitohs 22 - North Queensland Cowboys 12

Canterbury Bulldogs 10 - Sydney Roosters 16

Cronulla Sharks 20 - New Zealand Warriors 6

Round 18

Gold Coast Titans 0 - Parramatta Eels 20

Manly Sea Eagles 12 - St George Illawarra Dragons 14

North Queensland Cowboys 12 - Sydney Roosters 14

Canberra Raiders 12 - Cronulla Sharks 12

Melbourne Storm 30 - Newcastle Knights 0

New Zealand Warriors 10 - Penrith Panthers 16

Brisbane Broncos 18 - Wests Tigers 10

South Sydney Rabbitohs 10 - Canterbury Bulldogs 12

Round 19

Parramatta Eels 0 - Canberra Raiders 0

Sydney Roosters 10 - Newcastle Knights 8

North Queensland Cowboys 6 - Melbourne Storm 10

South Sydney Rabbitohs 34 - New Zealand Warriors 16

Manly Sea Eagles 20 - Wests Tigers 12

Penrith Panthers 4 - Brisbane Broncos 0

St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - Gold Coast Titans 14

Canterbury Bulldogs 6 - Cronulla Sharks 30

Round 20

Sydney Roosters 12 - Parramatta Eels 0

Wests Tigers 10 - New Zealand Warriors 0

Brisbane Broncos 22 - North Queensland Cowboys 12

Newcastle Knights 22 - Canberra Raiders 6

Melbourne Storm 18 - Penrith Panthers 0

St George Illawarra Dragons 10 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 24

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Gold Coast Titans 16

Cronulla Sharks 10 - Manly Sea Eagles 16

Round 21

Newcastle Knights 12 - Brisbane Broncos 8

Canberra Raiders 12 - St George Illawarra Dragons 12

Parramatta Eels 0 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 14

New Zealand Warriors 6 - Cronulla Sharks 16

Sydney Roosters 6 - Penrith Panthers 14

Manly Sea Eagles 8 - Melbourne Storm 8

Canterbury Bulldogs 12 - Wests Tigers 18

Gold Coast Titans 14 - North Queensland Cowboys 4

Round 22

Melbourne Storm 20 - Canberra Raiders 4

St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - Penrith Panthers 16

Brisbane Broncos 12 - Sydney Roosters 12

South Sydney Rabbitohs 24 - Gold Coast Titans 0

North Queensland Cowboys 6 - Wests Tigers 12

Manly Sea Eagles 26 - Parramatta Eels 4

New Zealand Warriors 16 - Canterbury Bulldogs 10

Cronulla Sharks 12 - Newcastle Knights 8

Round 23

Gold Coast Titans 16 - Melbourne Storm 12

Canberra Raiders 12 - Manly Sea Eagles 0

Penrith Panthers 10 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 12

Wests Tigers 4 - Cronulla Sharks 16

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 - Newcastle Knights 10

Parramatta Eels 14 - North Queensland Cowboys 6

St George Illawarra Dragons 6 - Sydney Roosters 14

Brisbane Broncos 12 - New Zealand Warriors 4

Round 24

Newcastle Knights 6 - Gold Coast Titans 12

New Zealand Warriors 16 - Canberra Raiders 6

Sydney Roosters 6 - South Sydney Rabbitohs 24

St George Illawarra Dragons 20 - North Queensland Cowboys 10

Cronulla Sharks 18 - Brisbane Broncos 10

Melbourne Storm 10 - Parramatta Eels 10

Manly Sea Eagles 10 - Canterbury Bulldogs 12

Penrith Panthers 12 - Wests Tigers 6

Round 25

Canberra Raiders 12 - Sydney Roosters 20

Cronulla Sharks 12 - Melbourne Storm 12

Parramatta Eels 6 - Penrith Panthers 12

Brisbane Broncos 18 - Newcastle Knights 4

North Queensland Cowboys 6 - Manly Sea Eagles 18

South Sydney Rabbitohs 14 - St George Illawarra Dragons 0

Gold Coast Titans 16 - New Zealand Warriors 0

Wests Tigers 0 - Canterbury Bulldogs 16