The New Zealand Warriors are set to continue residing in Australia until at least mid-June despite the New Zealand Government announcing the trans-Tasman travel bubble will be lifted later this month.

An announcement on Tuesday confirmed international travel between the two nations would be permitted from April 18.

The eased restrictions won’t mean the Warriors will be returning to Auckland however, with the club confirming they will play out their stay down under until after their Round 15 clash against Newcastle on June 19.

The Warriors will therefore remain on the NSW Central Coast for their remaining nine matches, with the club set to have a bye in Round 13 and a total of 16 days without a match due to State of Origin.

Should the NRL’s plans remain on course, the Warriors’ first home game at Mt Smart Stadium will be against St George Illawarra on Friday, July 2 – which will follow the second Origin match.

The Warriors would then return to NSW on July 11 to face Cronulla at Kogarah, before four home games in their final eight matches of the season.

Currently placed with a 2-2 record, the Warriors will be looking to continue to impress abroad before returning home for a late push to land a top-eight spot.

The Warriors are set to face the Dragons (Round 16), Panthers (Round 18), Sharks (Round 21), Bulldogs (Round 22) and Raiders (Round 24) in Auckland this season.

