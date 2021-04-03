New Zealand Warriors forward Addin Fonua-Blake remains hopeful of representing New South Wales in State of Origin, despite currently being ineligible for selection.
While being born in Queensland, Fonua-Blake is tied to the Blues after playing junior football in NSW and is optimistic of his chances of representing the state should the NRL loosen eligibility laws for players to feature at representative level.
“One hundred per cent I would,” Fonua-Blake told NRL.com.
“I was actually born in Queensland but played my first footy in NSW.
“If that rule gets passed and I do make the team I would love the opportunity to represent the state.
“Obviously they have got a really good team but if they asked me to be part of the squad I would welcome it with both hands.”
Having represented New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup, the 25-year-old is ineligible for selection after playing for a tier one nation.
Fonua-Blake has since defected to Tonga, a tier two nation, but his past history with the Kiwis rules him disentitled for an Origin call-up.
Fellow Tongan international Jason Taumalolo ignited debate surrounding the eligibility laws for State of Origin last week, pleading his desires to represent the Maroons, despite having a past with New Zealand at international level.
Maroons legend Mal Meninga slammed the prospect of Taumalolo playing for Queensland, hoping the Cowboys superstar would remain placing his focus toward his tenure with Tonga.
“We’re talking about a rivalry that didn’t start in 1980 – it’s a rivalry that has been going since 1908,” Meninga said.
“Origin is about passion. It’s the same for the fans. That’s also why Jason and others have chosen to play for their places of birth or their ancestry. It’s that passion.
“Jason wasn’t born into the Origin rivalry. It’s not innate.
“I don’t want Jason Taumalolo playing for Queensland. I want him playing for Tonga.”
Despite the public backlash, Fonua-Blake said the possibility of playing in Origin alongside Taumalolo would only benefit the game.
“I feel like that will only help grow the game,” Fonua-Blake said.
“Jason is one of those players who puts bums on seats – if you put more quality players in games more people will come and watch.
“If they open up the eligibility rules and Jason gets the all clear I reckon he will only help grow the game like he did with the international game.”
Penrith star and Fijian international Viliame Kikau is another NRL star hoping to land a spot for Queensland despite being ineligible.
ARL boss Peter V’landys is reportedly considering a decision to alter the guidlines that require players to feature for either NSW or Queensland in State of Origin.