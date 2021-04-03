New Zealand Warriors forward Addin Fonua-Blake remains hopeful of representing New South Wales in State of Origin, despite currently being ineligible for selection.

While being born in Queensland, Fonua-Blake is tied to the Blues after playing junior football in NSW and is optimistic of his chances of representing the state should the NRL loosen eligibility laws for players to feature at representative level.

“One hundred per cent I would,” Fonua-Blake told NRL.com.

“I was actually born in Queensland but played my first footy in NSW.

“If that rule gets passed and I do make the team I would love the opportunity to represent the state.

