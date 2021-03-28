North Queensland star Jason Taumalolo wants to represent Queensland in State of Origin.

According to the Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, Taumalolo’s agent contacted Maroons coach Paul Green to confirm that his client wants to represent Queensland in State of Origin.

The 27-year-old will only be able to play State of Origin if the annual Pacific Islands Test is moved to the end of the season.

New qualification rules would also need to be formalised to allow Tier 1 nation representatives the chance to play for their state.

Jason Taumalolo qualifies for QLD. The reason he isn’t playing origin is because when he was asked about rep QLD by the then coach Mal Meninga he replied with ‘let me think about it’

It wasn’t a solid “yes”. You shouldn’t have to ‘think’ about playing for QLD! @NRLonNine #NRL https://t.co/7wILWMwWvp — Peter Psaltis (@peterp79) March 28, 2021

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys is keen to formalise the new rule to ensure the best players in the league participate in State of Origin.

Taumalolo’s family migrated to Queensland when he was 12 and represented the Maroons at junior level before he was signed as a professional at 17.

Taumalolo has played 197 games and scored 36 tries for the Cowboys since his debut in 2010.