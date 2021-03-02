The NRL have announced that the Adelaide Oval will host a State of Origin match in 2023, ensuring the series will see one game held on neutral turf for the next three years.

In an announcement with the South Australian Government, the NRL confirmed the league would head back to Adelaide following the success of the 2020 series opener.

A reduced crowd of 25,218 saw Queensland upset the Blues 18-14 to take a 1-0 series lead in November last year, after a delayed start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by nrl.com.au, if there are no caps on spectator attendances in 2023, the league is hopeful for a sell out crowd.

“We want to build on what we started last year” Rugby League Commissioner Peter Beattie said at the announcement on Tuesday.

“The Adelaide Oval match was a great success. We had a capacity COVID crowd and the way the city embraced the Origin series gives us every confidence of filling the venue in 2023”

“State of Origin is the most successful sporting brand in Australia which we now play in the five biggest capital cities in Australia.”

NRL great Robbie Farah said the announcement was a great way to grow the game in what has traditionally been an AFL state.

“It’s such an iconic ground. I was there for the Origin last year as a spectator and I thought it was a great week, a great event” Farah said.

“It’s a good announcement [to have Origin returning to Adelaide Oval in 2023] for our game and for the sport down here in Adelaide. Hopefully, we can continue to make ourselves felt down here and gain some sort of presence in what is predominantly an AFL state.

“I think it’s great news for our game and the long-term vision of us trying to become national.”

Melbourne is set to host the first match of the 2021 series, with Perth expected as the neutral venue in 2022.