Australian coach and Queensland legend Mal Meninga has rejected any changes to Origin eligibility rules after it was revealed that Jason Taumalolo wanted to represent Queensland in the upcoming series.

The Cowboy’s player was born in New Zealand but moved to Townsville at the age of 13, where he represented the Queensland under-18s.

Since making his representative debut in 2013, Taumalolo has represented New Zealand 10 times and Tonga 11 times, including leading Tonga to the semi-final in the 2017 World Cup.

Meninga, who played in 32 origin matches, said Taumalolo representing the Maroons “shouldn’t even be a debate”.

“We’re talking about a rivalry that didn’t start in 1980 – it’s a rivalry that has been going since 1908,” Meninga said.

“Origin is about passion. It’s the same for the fans. That’s also why Jason and others have chosen to play for their places of birth or their ancestry. It’s that passion.

“Jason wasn’t born into the Origin rivalry. It’s not innate.

“I don’t want Jason Taumalolo playing for Queensland. I want him playing for Tonga.”

Weighing into the debate on Fox League’s NRL 360, Paul Kent said allowing Taumalolo to play Origin would compromise international football while reducing State of Origin to an all star’s series.

“It’s good for international football because they can go and play for Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, those countries where their heritage is,” Kent said.

“But Origin is a stepping stone to Test football to play for Australia. You cannot be Jason Taumalolo, who has played for Tonga and New Zealand, now wanting to play Origin.

“He’s already played for Tonga and New Zealand. Mal Meninga went to him in camp when he was Origin coach for Queensland to try and convince him but he knocked him back because he wanted to play for Tonga.

“[ARL commissioner] Wayne Pearce came out said why shouldn’t a player who is passionate about playing for Tonga be allowed to play for Queensland.

“I tell you why, because that stops the player who is passionate about playing for Queensland, playing for Queensland, because he gets his spot”

The 2021 State of Origin series is set to kick off on June 9 at the MCG, while Taumalolo and the Cowboys face the Sharks on Saturday April 3, looking for their first win of the season.