The NRL have confirmed that, despite controversy in each of the first two State of Origin matches, they will run with the same officiating team for the decider, to be played in Sydney next Wednesday.

Klein was responsible for an 8-0 penalty count during the first half of Game 2 - despite evidence suggesting the Blues should have received their fair share of penalties.

Queensland - who lost Game 1 and became the seventh team in the last ten Origin 2s to win the first half penalty count - then were able to race away with a sizeable lead that they then hung onto in the second half as the penalty count evened.

Klein will again be joined by Chris Butler in the bunker, despite a controversial late call where he ruled Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga had knocked the ball on in an aerial challenge, despite the ball appearing to go backwards.

Dave Munro and Chris Sutton will be the sideline officials.

State of Origin Game 3 referee appointments

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Dave Munro and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Game 3 kicks off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 9 at Homebush's Accor Stadium.