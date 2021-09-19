The Wests Tigers are tipped to cut ties with senior coach Michael Maguire and end their three-year partnership, per The Daily Telegraph.

Maguire has been under immense pressure from the Tigers' board in recent months, having amassed an 8-16 record and 13th place finish in 2021.

This year saw Wests finish outside of a finals placing for a 10th straight season, with Maguire being the fifth coach at Concord to lead the club during that run.

The Tigers powerbrokers pulled the trigger on an internal review of the club's football operations, plummeting the likelihood Maguire would remain at Wests past this year despite being contracted for the next two seasons.

With no obvious candidate to succeed Maguire in sight, the Tigers have been reluctant to part ways with their senior coach, however, that now looks to have changed.

According to News Corp's report, a "mood shift" has since seen the Tigers' board turn, and are now likely to place Maguire on the chopping block.

Despite reportedly not being overly keen on the job, Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo is among the leading names to succeed Maguire should he depart.

Former Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has also been tied to the job and previously spoke on the reports of a potential coaching return.

Flanagan and Ciraldo join the likes of outgoing Bunnies boss Wayne Bennett, Tongan head coach, Kristian Woolf, departed Maroons coach Paul Green, John Morris and Steve McNamara as available names for next season.