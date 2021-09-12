Former Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has spoken on reports linking him to a head coaching role at the Wests Tigers.

Current Wests coach Michael Maguire is facing a nervous wait as the findings of the club's internal review into their football operations look to surface.

Tigers powerbrokers are set to act as a result of the findings, with Maguire the headlining name at Concord to potentially face the axe.

Another finals-less campaign has placed the Wests coach under pressure this off-season, with many believing his time with the Tigers is up.

The ongoing speculation has led to many linking currently available coaching candidates to take over the reigns at the Tigers, with Flanagan among the names commonly mentioned in the conversation.

However, when questioned on whether he had been approached for the head coaching role at the Tigers, Flanagan was quick to put a line through the suggestion.

"No, absolutely not," the Sharks premiership coach said on Fox League.

"There's no position available, that's the way I look at it and my management looks at it.

"Michael Maguire is the coach. It's been a tough year for the Tigers but I just let those things go by.

"It's Rugby League and the rumour mill at its best."

Despite shooting down his name being closely attached to the Tigers, Flanagan added that he would see a return to coaching an NRL side as a "privilege".

"I'm interested in a head coaching role and that's what I do," he said.

"The West Tigers and any other club are off the cards, there's no positions available and as I said that's the way I look at it.

"If something comes up in the future at any club, and I was lucky enough to get that job I would look at it as a privilege."

Flanagan joins the likes of Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo, outgoing Bunnies boss Wayne Bennett, Tongan head coach, Kristian Woolf, 2021 Origin coaches Paul Green and Brad Fittler, as well as John Morris and Steve McNamara as available names for next season.

After serving his ban and having his coaching license de-registered, Flanagan will be permitted to return to a senior coaching position from 2022.

Flanagan joined the Dragons in an assistant role last season before being cut from the Saints following the appointment of Anthony Griffin as senior coach.