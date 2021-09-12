GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: Sharks Coach Shane Flanagan looks on during the round 19 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Cronulla Sharks at Cbus Super Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jason O'Brien/Getty Images)

Former Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has spoken on reports linking him to a head coaching role at the Wests Tigers.

Current Wests coach Michael Maguire is facing a nervous wait as the findings of the club's internal review into their football operations look to surface.

Tigers powerbrokers are set to act as a result of the findings, with Maguire the headlining name at Concord to potentially face the axe.

Another finals-less campaign has placed the Wests coach under pressure this off-season, with many believing his time with the Tigers is up.

Wests Tigers Training Session
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 25: Tigers head coach Michael Maguire looks on during a Wests Tigers NRL training session at St. Luke's Park North on May 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The ongoing speculation has led to many linking currently available coaching candidates to take over the reigns at the Tigers, with Flanagan among the names commonly mentioned in the conversation.

However, when questioned on whether he had been approached for the head coaching role at the Tigers, Flanagan was quick to put a line through the suggestion.

"No, absolutely not," the Sharks premiership coach said on Fox League. 

"There's no position available, that's the way I look at it and my management looks at it.

"Michael Maguire is the coach. It's been a tough year for the Tigers but I just let those things go by.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Sharks coach Shane Flanagan watches his team warm up during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on September 21, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

"It's Rugby League and the rumour mill at its best."

Despite shooting down his name being closely attached to the Tigers, Flanagan added that he would see a return to coaching an NRL side as a "privilege".

"I'm interested in a head coaching role and that's what I do," he said.

"The West Tigers and any other club are off the cards, there's no positions available and as I said that's the way I look at it.

"If something comes up in the future at any club, and I was lucky enough to get that job I would look at it as a privilege."

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 11: Panters player Nathan Cleary and coach Cameron Ciraldo speak to media after the round 22 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Penrith Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Flanagan joins the likes of Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo, outgoing Bunnies boss Wayne Bennett, Tongan head coach, Kristian Woolf, 2021 Origin coaches Paul Green and Brad Fittler, as well as John Morris and Steve McNamara as available names for next season.

After serving his ban and having his coaching license de-registered, Flanagan will be permitted to return to a senior coaching position from 2022.

Flanagan joined the Dragons in an assistant role last season before being cut from the Saints following the appointment of Anthony Griffin as senior coach.

 