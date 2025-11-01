The Wests Tigers have confirmed their development list for the 2026 NRL season, also handing a new contract to a young outside back in the process.

A member of the club's development list last season, the Tigers have extended Will Craig for an extra season until the end of 2026, and he has also been upgraded to the club's Top 30 roster in the process.

Previously linked with a move to the Penrith Panthers, Craig was a member of the famed 2022 Western Suburbs Magpies team that won the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup alongside Lachlan Galvin, Jordan Miller, Tallyn Da Silva, Heath Mason and Luke Laulilii - only the latter two remain at the club.

Nicknamed 'Wills', the youngster has spent the past two seasons in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

Meanwhile, the club confirmed that recruits Bunty Afoa, Ethan Roberts and 2025 Under-19s State of Origin man-of-the-match Javon Andrews will not join the Top 30 roster for the 2026 season and will instead be on development contracts.

Still eligible to play from Round 1, they will join Charlie Murray, Lachlan Broederlow and rookie standout Jared Haywood on the development list.