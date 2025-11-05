The Wests Tigers have signed a former Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs player, adding depth to their outside backs for the 2026 season.\n\nFollowing the departure of Brent Naden, Charlie Staines, Josh Feledy and Solmona Faataape, the Tigers have been on the lookout for a player who can provide coverage in a number of different back-line positions in case they suffer injuries or suspensions throughout the season.\n\nBringing in Jack Attard as a backup fullback, the Tigers have now signed 25-year-old Max Lehmann who will be used to cover the centre and wing position and brings in a wealth of experience having played in the lower grades for several years.\n\nOn a similar deal to what Charlie Murray was on last season, Zero Tackle understands that Lehmann has signed an NSWRL contract (which will make him available for the NSW Cup in 2026) with the club, which includes several training weeks with the first-grade side.\n\nWhile he won't join the club's Top 30 roster or development list immediately, he has been seen training with the first-grade squad during pre-season alongside the likes of Maxwell Taotua and Luke Jack.\n\nOver the years, Lehmann has featured overseas for the Bradford Bulls, in the NSW Cup for the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs and also won a QLD Cup premiership with the Brisbane Tigers.\n\nThe 25-year-old scored six tries and made 18 tackle busts and five line-breaks during the 2025 NSW Cup season for the Rabbitohs before deciding to make the switch to Manly League, in which he played a pivotal role in them winning the Sydney Shield title.