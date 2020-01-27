The Wests Tigers have announced the signing of Joseph Leilua on a three-year deal after his release from the Canberra Raiders.

The three-year deal will see Leilua join Wests Tigers effective immediately through to at least the end of the 2022 season.

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe was excited about the signing.

“As a club, we’re delighted to have secured a talented player such as Joseph,” Pascoe said on the club website.

“He is a player who is of the highest calibre and has already proven to be a remarkable contributor on and off the field to his club and country.

“I have no doubt that all Wests Tigers Members and fans will be tremendously excited by the addition of Joseph to the team Michael Maguire has built.

“This commitment from Joseph is a fantastic indication of the belief in the direction this club is heading in and the strength of Wests Tigers as an organisation overall.

“We’re excited to be able to welcome Joseph alongside his brother Luciano and we look forward to him continuing to grow in the years to come.”

While Wests Tigers head coach Michael Maguire could see the potential Leilua would bring to the club.

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome Joseph to Wests Tigers and start working with him,” Maguire said.

“He is, without doubt, one of the most dangerous attacking players in the competition and will take this team’s potency to a new level going forward.

“To secure a player of his class and talent for the season ahead is a huge boost for the club and one that will lift this team right across the park.

“I’m extremely confident that the best is also still to come for Joseph,” he added. “He brings a wealth of on-field experience to our team, and we’re extremely excited to watch him play in Wests Tigers colours for many years to come.”