The Wests Tigers have handed Blake Van Drie and Siotame Havea Jr., two of the club's best juniors coming through the pathways system, upgraded contracts for the 2027 NRL season.

In earning their maiden NRL contracts, Havea will join the club's development list 2027, while Van Drie will be on a train-and-trial contract for that season, meaning he will be available for selection from Round 11 onwards.

A standout for the Balmain Tigers in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup earlier this season, Van Drie is a hard-running lock forward and was named Balmain's Player of the Year in the competition.

Meanwhile, Havea Jr. captained the Western Suburbs Magpies in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup competition and is strong on both ends of the field in the middle of the forward pack.

“These players have been rewarded for what they've done across Harold Matthews, SG Ball and Jersey Flegg – it speaks volumes for the work currently being done within our Pathways," Wests Tigers Head of Football Matthew Betsey said.

“We want to keep seeing talent grow and develop across these sides and provide players with opportunities to progress and have greater involvement with the NRL squad.

“The boys have shown not just their talent and potential, but the characteristics and values we feel will assist them on their journey towards the NRL.

“This is a great opportunity for them to be exposed to an NRL environment across the coming years, a chance I'm sure they're all looking forward to taking with both hands."