The Wests Tigers have announced they have renewed their partnership with Pepper Money ahead of the 2024 NRL season.

Having confirmed the partnership, the deal between the two parties will see the coaching staff of both NRL and NRLW teams wear Pepper Money branding on their apparel - the exact same as last year.

“We're thrilled Pepper Money is again keen to be aligned with our club because it shows the partnership is working,” said Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe.

“There is a very close fit geographically between our catchment areas, and like Wests Tigers, Pepper Money shares a strong vision for women in sport.

"Our two business are also closely aligned on key values of teamwork excellence and respect."

It is understood that the brand will appear on the Wests Tigers media backdrop and coaches' box at all Wests Tigers NRL and NRLW home games in 2024.

Mario Rehayem, the CEO of Paper Money, spoke about the partnership between the company and the NRL club as Benji Marshall, Brett Kimmorley, and club legend John Skandalis joined him at Sydney HQ for the announcement.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Wests Tigers as their Premier Partner for both the NRL and NRLW Coaches for the 2024 season,” said Rehayem.

"The renewed partnership reaffirms Pepper Money's commitment to helping people succeed and fostering a sense of pride among fans.

“Our partnership also aims to provide an opportunity to help educate a broader audience about non-banks and the options and opportunities we can deliver for Australians that get turned down by traditional lenders.

“We are both passionate about the community across Sydney's Inner West and South-West, and like Wests Tigers, we share a strong vision to see this community make their dreams real.”

The Wests Tigers will kick off their 2024 season against the Canberra Raiders in Round 2 on Saturday 16th March.