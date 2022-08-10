The Wests Tigers have announced the re-signing of outside back Brent Naden on a three-year deal, tying the flyer to Concord through to the end of the 2025 season.
Naden joined the Tigers nearly three months ago, after making the move from Penrith to Canterbury in the off-season, though his stint at Belmore ended extremely prematurely.
Notching four tries in his last three games, Naden has been a handy acquisition for the club especially after loaning David Nofoaluma to the Melbourne Storm for the remainder of 2022, and follows in the footsteps of Asu Kepaoa and Starford To'a to re-sign with the club.
Naden believes the club has a bright future ahead, and is eager to be a part of the long rebuild.
“From the moment I arrived this year the club has made us feel very welcome, and I’m delighted to extend my stay" Naden told the Wests Tigers media team.
"I think there are a lot of things to be excited about in the years to come, including the new coaching structure, the Centre of Excellence, and the great young players we have coming through the junior rep teams.
"Right now, I’m just looking forward to doing my bit to help the team finish the season strongly.”
One thing that could affect the club's bright horizon is the situation with recruit Isaiah Papali'i, who is still weighing up backflipping on his $1.9 million deal with the Tigers following the sacking of Michael Maguire months ago.
Potentially remaining at Parramatta or returning home to New Zealand appear the only alternatives to honouring his upcoming contract, however even though Papali'i won't lock himself in until the pre-season, one thing is for certain - Naden will be there.