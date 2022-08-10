The Wests Tigers have announced the re-signing of outside back Brent Naden on a three-year deal, tying the flyer to Concord through to the end of the 2025 season.

Naden joined the Tigers nearly three months ago, after making the move from Penrith to Canterbury in the off-season, though his stint at Belmore ended extremely prematurely.

Notching four tries in his last three games, Naden has been a handy acquisition for the club especially after loaning David Nofoaluma to the Melbourne Storm for the remainder of 2022, and follows in the footsteps of Asu Kepaoa and Starford To'a to re-sign with the club.

Naden believes the club has a bright future ahead, and is eager to be a part of the long rebuild.