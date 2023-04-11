The Wests Tigers have issued an injury update on Adam Doueihi and Brent Naden, the two players who were injured during the club's clash against the Eels on Monday.

Unfortunately for Tigers fans, there are not many positives surrounding Doueihi's injury, with scans confirming that the five-eighth has suffered a high-grade partial tear of his ACL on his left knee.

However, there is some hope that he will be back this year since it isn't a full rupture.

This is the third time Doueihi has injured his left knee. The playmaker had previously ruptured his ACL on the same knee in 2018 (with the Rabbitohs) and 2021 (his second year with the Tigers).

Joining Doueihi on the sidelines for the next month is Brent Naden who has suffered a grade-three AC joint injury. Expected to be out for 2-4 weeks, Naden was forced off the field in the 64th minute after scoring a try.