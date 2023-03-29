The Wests Tigers are preparing an offer to recruit ex-NRL star halfback, Mitchell Pearce.

According to reports from Fox Sports, the Tigers are prepared to offer Pearce a two-year contract worth $1.5 million.

The move comes after the club has gone to drastic measures to move off the bottom of the ladder.

Still yet to record their first win this season, they have been previously linked to George Williams, Mitchell Moses, Will Kennedy, and Jack Wighton.

Pearce is currently with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League after an abrupt move from the NRL at the end of 2021.

Although Pearce is now 34 years old, he is a 2013 premiership winner and former Origin star for New South Wales.

Before leaving the NRL he appeared in 309 games across 15 seasons with stints at both the Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights.