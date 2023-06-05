The Wests Tigers are preparing to offload three regular first-grade stars as they look to tidy up the salary cap ahead of next season.

Speaking on 100% Footy, Danny Weidler indicated that David Nofoaluma, Jake Simpkin and Shawn Blore are being shopped around to rival clubs.

The news is quite surprising as Nofoaluma is a fan favourite with the Tigers' faithful and has regained prime form since being called back into the first-grade squad.

Also on the list is Simpkin. A highly-rated junior, Simpkin has appeared in 10 games this season which has seen him play limited minutes off the interchange combining with Api Koroisau.

While the talk around Simpkin's omission from the club is surprising, it is even more so considering he earnt praise from head coach Tim Sheens on Friday night.

However, the Tigers are flush with great young hookers, with Tallyn Da Silva waiting in the wings.

Forward Shawn Blore was the last of the three players who are reportedly being shopped around, which adds to reports last week that he could leave the side immediately.

"There's some talk I'm hearing from a couple of rival clubs. There is going to be a few players who are going to be shopped around," Weidler said.

"David Nofoaluma, who's a bit of a favourite to a lot of the Tigers (fans)- clubs are saying that he could be offered to them.

"I think he's got a bit of time left on his contract...but his name I'm definitely hearing as is Jake Simpken and Shawn Blore.

"There are a few Tigers (there as) they are looking to tidy up their salary cap."