The Wests Tigers have made a key signing for their future, retaining one of the best up-and-coming forwards coming through their club's pathways system.

Following the re-signings of Christian Taupau-Moors and Jared Haywood, the Tigers have continued their retention spree by securing back-rower Pheonix Godinet on a new deal until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Zero Tackle understands that he will move to the club's development list next season before being promoted to the club's Top 30 roster for 2027.

Only 17, Godinet is one of the many talented forwards coming through the club's pathways system and was instrumental in guiding the Western Suburbs Magpies to the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final.

A strong ball-runner and aggressive defender, he is a student of Bass High School and was selected in the New South Wales Combined High Schools Sports Association (NSWCHS) team.

Continuing to play for the Magpies in the 2025 SG Ball Cup season, he will transition to the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competition later in the year.

“Pheonix is an extremely hard worker and someone we are very happy to have locked in until at least the end of 2027,” said Wests Tigers Pathways & Recruitment Manager Shannon Gallant.

“He's been a shining light in the Wests SG Ball squad this year and it'll be great to see him start to progress into the NRL setup in years to come.”