Already without Apisai Koroisau, Jahream Bula and Jarome Luai for next week's match against the Sydney Roosters, the Wests Tigers will now be without another key member of their spine.

Rookie fullback Heath Mason is facing a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea after he was charged with a Grade 2 Contrary Conduct incident on the match official within the first 15 minutes of the contest.

The Wests Tigers have several options to fill the vacant fullback spot if Mason accepts an early guilty plea.

Options include Adam Doueihi, Brent Naden, Charlie Staines, Luke Laulilii, Starford To'a and Sunia Turuva

The suspension of Mason comes after Apisai Koroisau suffered a head knock and will now undergo the NRL's 11-day mandatory stand-down policy.

Tristan Hope is likely to replace him in the side, with all reports indicating that young gun Tallyn Da Silva has played his final game for the club and is set to join either the Manly Sea Eagles or Parramatta Eels at this stage.

Newcastle Knights lock Phoenix Crossland has also been charged by the MRC, but only faces a fine of $1,800-$2,500.

Crossland was charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh in the 26th minute of the contest.