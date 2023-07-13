Wests Tigers forward James Roumanos has stated he would "definitely consider" a move overseas to the Super League, with several clubs already interested in his services.

The Lebanon international has struggled to break through into the Tigers' first-grade outfit this season, spending the majority of his time in the NSW Cup with the Western Suburbs Magpies.

Coming through the ranks at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Roumanos wouldn't make his NRL debut until last year, coming off the bench for the Manly Sea Eagles against his former side in a 21-20 loss.

He also managed to start in all four games for Lebanon at the World Cup, playing alongside the likes of Adam Doueihi and Mitchell Moses.

The Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, St Helens and Salford Red Devils are just four clubs that are reportedly interested in gaining his signature for 2024, per League Express.

“I would definitely consider a move to the Super League. It would be an awesome challenge and experience,” Roumanos told League Express.

“The UK culture is something I experienced during my time over in England for the World Cup and I really enjoyed it. I would definitely like to experience it again.

“I think being out of contract does weigh on players' minds, but you try to just focus on playing well and hope everything else looks after itself.”

So far this season, Roumanas has featured in every one of the Magpies NSW Cup games and even earned a call-up to become a starting front-rower in the past two weeks.

Averaging between 35-50 minutes per game, Roumanos has been efficient on both sides of the field. He may earn his Tigers club debut in the coming weeks as the Wooden Spooners change different combinations and players around.

In the NSW Cup this season, he has totalled 1615 running metres (averaging 89 per game), made two offloads and been efficient in defence, making 342 tackles at a 94.5 per cent efficiency rate.

“It's been a very tough journey but very enjoyable. The amount of talent in every squad makes it very tough and there's always quality competition for every spot,” Roumanos continued.