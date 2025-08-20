Following reports on the weekend that Jack Bird had been granted permission to speak with rival teams, it is now being reported that another Wests Tigers player is reportedly on the chopping block.

According to All Out Rugby League, front-rower Royce Hunt could also be made available to rival teams as the club looks to free up space in their salary cap and has found himself on the radar of teams in the Super League competition.

Less than 12 months into a three-year contract with the club, the 30-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Wests Tigers colours since joining from the Cronulla Sharks.

Only appearing in 13 matches this season, Hunt has spent a lot of time in the NSW Cup competition and when he is granted the opportunity to play in the NRL, he only averages roughly 20 minutes per match.

Near the final stages of his playing career, the 30-year-old hasn't been able to recapture the form he once had during the start and middle of his career.

One of seven recruits signed by the club ahead of 2025, he has also spent time at the Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks as well as representing Samoa in five different occasions, including at the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

The reports surrounding Hunt's future come as the Tigers look to free up a spot on their Top 30 roster for 2026.

They have signed Ethan Roberts (Roosters), Javon Andrews (Titans), Jock Madden (Broncos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Knights) and Mavrik Geyer (Panthers), as well as extended the contracts of playmaker Adam Doueihi and centre Starford To'a.