The Wests Tigers have confirmed the re-signings of two players and announced the individuals who will be on their development list for the 2025 NRL season.

After scoring six tries in 17 matches in his maiden NRL season, centre Solomona Faataape will remain in Tigers colours for next season, where he will continue to contend for one of the outside backs spots.

While many questioned his signing at the time, Faataape has been one of the club's most under-rated performers in the back-line this season and has rarely missed a step.

Considering he was signed on a development contract, the 23-year-old has gone on to exceed expectations and is now looking to further his rugby league journey with the Wests Tigers.

"Hopefully I can just keep staying in the squad and doing my best for the boys and get more wins, but whatever happens at the end, hopefully we sign a Top 30 contract," Faataape told Zero Tackle earlier in the season.

"That would be the ultimate goal, but I'll just take it week by week and I'm just happy where I am right now.

"The Tigers are building something special and I want to be a part of that, which would be awesome, but I just got to put my best foot forward."

The Wests Tigers have also confirmed the extension of Cook Islands international Reuben Porter.

Beginning the season in the NSW Cup, he ended up making eight appearances, with six of those occurring in the starting team

"Solomona and Reuben have both earned their place in our extended squad and I'm looking forward to seeing their continued progress over the coming months," coach Benji Marshall said.

The news deal for the duo will see them be a part of the club's development list for next season which also includes Alex Lobb, Heamasi Makasini, Heath Mason and Will Craig.

Wests Tigers Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Jahream Bula

2. Charlie Staines

3. Adam Doueihi

4. Justin Olam

5. Sunia Turuva

6. Lachlan Galvin

7. Jarome Luai

8. Royce Hunt

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. David Klemmer

11. John Bateman

12. Samuela Fainu

13. Fonua Pole

Interchange

14. Latu Fainu

15. Alex Seyfarth

16. Alex Twal

17. Jack Bird

Rest of squad

18. Jayden Sullivan

19. Tallyn Da Silva

20. Josh Feledy

21. Chris Faagutu

22. Brent Naden

23. Solomone Saukuru

24. Tony Sukkar

25. Luke Laulilii

26. Starford To'a

27. Jordan Miller

28. Jeral Skelton

29. Kit Laulilii

30. Justin Matamua

2025 development list

1. Will Craig

2. Alex Lobb

3. Heath Mason

4. Reuben Porter

5. Solomona Faataape

6. Heamasi Makasini