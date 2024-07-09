Brought into the club amid controversy, Wests Tigers centre Solomona Faataape has spoken on his contract situation and hopes to earn his maiden Top 30 contract.

After three seasons with the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup, Solomona Faataape was one of the first signings made by the Wests Tigers under the new administration following the front office departures of Justin Pascoe and Lee Hagipantelis.

While many questioned his signing at the time, Faataape has been one of the club's most under-rated performers in the back-line this season and has rarely missed a step.

Considering he was signed on a development contract, the 23-year-old has gone on to exceed expectations and is now looking to further his rugby league journey with the Wests Tigers.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Faataape revealed to Zero Tackle he hopes to remain at the Wests Tigers under Benji Marshall and is eager to earn his maiden Top 30 contract - he has been on a development contract this season.

"Hopefully I can just keep staying in the squad and doing my best for the boys and get more wins, but whatever happens at the end, hopefully we sign a Top 30 contract," Faataape told Zero Tackle.

"That would be the ultimate goal, but I'll just take it week by week and I'm just happy where I am right now.

"The Tigers are building something special and I want to be a part of that, which would be awesome, but I just got to put my best foot forward."

A huge South Sydney Rabbitohs fan growing up, he idolised the likes of Greg Inglis and Mark Gasnier and would regularly try to emulate their side-steps while walking down the road.

Initially brought into the team as coverage for the outside backs, Faataape has made nine appearances in first grade this season, which included the club's opening game against the Canberra Raiders and their past four matches.

During these games, he scored two tries, made six tackle busts and two line breaks, provided one try assist, averaged 127 running metres per game, and showed versatility as a centre and a winger.

Admitting he is still learning each day, he revealed he never wants to get used to the feeling of playing at the NRL level and compared the difference to that of playing in the QLD Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

"It's surreal, man. I never want to get used to the feeling," he added.

"It's super fast, super tough and you got to do your job 'cause we expect to win and like Benji said if you're not getting wins, then he's going to change the players so he puts that ownership back on us to make sure we perform."

Both Starford To'a and Junior Tupou are set to be available for Friday night's clash against the Cronulla Sharks, but in their absence, fans got their first glimpse of youngster Luke Laulilii.

Recently turning 18, Laulilii, an Australian Schoolboys representative is a player to watch for the future and caught the attention of Faataape who got to play alongside him at NRL level and in the NSW Cup.

"He's a little pocket rocket," Faataape said about the youngster.

"He's definitely one to watch. I love playing beside him and against him. (He) just brings a lot of energy...he's epic."