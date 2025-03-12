A former teammate of Taylan May's is open to seeing him on their NRL team after the outside back was cleared to return to the NRL and has caught the interest of several rival teams.

One of the most talented young outside backs in rugby league, May appeared in 30 matches for the Penrith Panthers and represented Samoa at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) before his career came to a halt following an alleged off-field incident.

Previously stood down by the NRL, ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys confirmed to The Herald this week that "he's free to play" and make his long-awaited return after all domestic violence charges against him were withdrawn.

Since the charges were dropped on Monday at a court hearing, reports have suggested that the Wests Tigers are among several NRL teams considering a bid for his services.

For the first time since he has been available to play again, Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau has endorsed a possible move, stating that he would "definitely" be open to seeing his former Penrith teammate join the club alongside older brother Terrell May.

"Definitely," Koroisau said when asked if he was open to seeing Taylan May return to the field and sign with the Tigers.

"He's an incredible player. He's (had it) pretty hard off the field at the time but it sort of is what it is at the moment and the club will execute that if needed.

"It's hard to come by these kind of guys.

"He works out in the backfield and you need that from your wingers these days and he's that quick - some of that speed you can't teach.

"I'm sure there's a few clubs going for him so we'll see what happens."

The interest from the Wests Tigers comes as centre Justin Olam is set to be forced into medical retirement and Brent Naden remains sidelined due to injury after an impressive pre-season.

Set to have enough money in their salary cap to afford the youngest May, he may have a difficult time adjusting to returning to the rugby league field after spending a significant portion of his time away from the game.

Asked if it would be challenging for him to return to his prime, Koroisau revealed that he could see the 23-year-old get back to the elite level he once had at the Panthers sooner rather than later.

"A lot of that has to do with muscle memory as well," Koroisau added.

"He's been to that level before, it's not like he's trying to reach that level for the first time.

"He works really hard off the field, so I don't think it would take him that long to get back."