The Tigers are edging closer to re-signing young gun Alex Seyfarth to a one-year deal, per NRL.com.

Seyfarth impressed in his rookie season at Concord, playing four games for the year after debuting against Cronulla in Round 3.

The 21-year-old has represented New South Wales’ U18’s and U20’s sides during his junior development.

Following Seyfarth’s signing, the Tigers will have 29 of a possible 30 roster spots filled for the 2021 season.