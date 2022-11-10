Former Wests Tigers premiership winner Brett Hodgson has taken up a new post in rugby union with Eddie Jones' England side in rugby union.

The 2005 Dally M Fullback of the Year has been appointed as England's new defensive coach to replace Anthony Seibold who has been stationed there since 2021.

Seibold, now the newly crowned head coach of the Manly Sea Eagles is set to mentor Hodgson in the role as England prepares for a match against Japan this Saturday.

“I've known Brett for a few years now,” England coach Eddie Jones said of Hodgson.

“He first visited us in Bristol in 2018 and I've been to Hull on a few occasions. He was an outstanding league player and he's a talented, hard-working young coach who is developing.

“He will continue the good work that Anthony has done since he joined us. We're disappointed to lose Anthony but pleased for him as a career move. It's great to see assistant coaches move on to head coach roles.”

Hodgson began his coaching career as a kicking consultant in Rugby Union for the Sale Sharks and was once the assistant coach at the Widnes Vikings and West Tigers.

In September he stepped down as the head coach of Hull FC after occupying the role for two seasons in the Super League.

Hodgson also stated his excitement at working with the England side:

“I'm really looking forward to working with the staff and this group of players. There is some real talent here and it's something I feel I can make a contribution to in helping this team succeed.”