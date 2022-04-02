Both Ivan Cleary and Jason Demetriou were left unconvinced after Taylan May was awarded an eight-point try during the Penrith Panthers' Friday evening clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

During the 50th minute of the clash, with the Panthers leading by 12 points to 6 - but up three tries to one following a dismal start off the kicking tee for Nathan Cleary - Taylan May would crash over in the corner for the men from the foot of the mountains.

May's effort was superb after an excellent pass from Viliame Kikau, with May then beating the tackle of Campbell Graham and Latrell Mitchell to score.

Lachlan Ilias, sliding in defence but arriving on the scene far too late, then collected the side of May's head with his boot.

Before Cleary could take the shot at goal, referee Ashley Klein stopped play to have it reviewed by the bunker, who found a professional foul had been committed after scoring, awarding Penrith two shots at goal in a potential eight-point try.

Adding insult to injury for South Sydney, Cleary stepped up and converted his first goal of the night from the sideline, before slotting another from right in front. It put Penrith ahead by 20 points to 6, a seemingly unassailable margin with less than half an hour remaining.

South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou said he understood why it had happened, but said Ilias wasn't trying to kick May.

“His leg definitely comes out,” Demetriou said.

“I don’t think he’s trying to kick him. His leg goes out as he's landing.

‘Disappointing, but I can see where it comes from.”

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary, on the other hand, said the club would take, but wasn't sure where Ilias was meant to go.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Cleary said.

“Taylan dives with his head first. “I’m not sure what the young Ilias is meant to do there.

“We’ll take it.”

The NRL's match review committee this morning handed down a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge on the young South Sydney halfback, meaning he will be free to play next week and escapes with a $1000 fine for the incident.

The loss sees the Rabbitohs slump to a one and three start to the season, while the Panthers remain undefeated at the top of the table with four wins from four games.

Penrith will front up against the Canterbury Bulldogs next Sunday night, while the Rabbitohs host the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday evening.