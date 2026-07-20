The race for finals football isn't the only battle heating up in the NRL, with Channel Nine journalist Danny Weidler and Fox League presenter Braith Anasta once again trading public blows in a feud that continues to escalate.

The latest chapter unfolded on Sunday morning after Weidler published a Sydney Morning Herald column titled 'What Braith Anasta really thinks of Laurie Daley', claiming the former NSW players criticism of the Blues coach stemmed from a long-running personal grievance.

The pair's public dispute dates back to last year, when they clashed over Anasta's dual role as both a player agent and television commentator, with Weidler questioning whether there was a conflict of interest in discussing player movements on 'NRL360' while representing several NRL stars.

The disagreement became so heated that Anasta even floated the idea of settling it in a charity boxing match.

Weidler later responded in the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Anasta was saying he wanted to belt a journalist and also bagged people at Nine," Weidler wrote.

"It appears the pressure is getting to Anasta as he struggles to balance his role as a prominent player agent and a commentator."

Their rivalry has now flared again after Weidler suggested Anasta's criticism of Daley may have deeper roots than football analysis.

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"The on-air attacks from rugby league commentator Braith Anasta on the hiring of Laurie Daley as Blues coach originate from a personal issue he has with the Origin-winning mentor," Weidler wrote.

He then pointed to Anasta's State of Origin career, suggesting there could be lingering resentment over his omission from future NSW squads.

"Daley was NSW Country Origin coach from 2008 to 2012. According to the NSWRL, Daley was a state selector from 2008 to 2010. Anasta played his last game for the Blues in 2008. That season, he won the Rugby League Players' Association player of the Year Award. He didn't play for the Blues in the next five seasons," Weidler wrote.

"Surely, it would have nothing to do with an old selection grudge. Anasta was replaced in game one in 2009 by Terry Campese and then Trent Barrett."

Anasta wasted little time responding, taking to Instagram Stories to fire back at the veteran journalist.

Posting a screenshot of Weidler speaking on Triple M, Anasta wrote: "The relentless attacks on me week after week are getting old. Let go of the sick obsession. Wouldn't feed ya."

He then followed up with another lengthy post, accusing Weidler of having an agenda against both himself and Fox League.

"It is a strange article. But it just exposes one of the biggest agendas in rugby league. He works for Channel Nine, yet he continues to criticise and write about myself and Fox League at nauseam. This is very strange coming from a guy who has criticised and written about agendas in our game many times over his career. When in fact he has one of the biggest of them all," Anasta wrote.

"Let it go, big boy, we see straight through you. I ain't going anywhere, and neither is Fox League.

"P.s. it was great to see you laugh last week about one of your colleagues being drunk on air. I had to wonder what if that was a Fox League commentator or better still what if it was me? You would have been calling for my head with not a laugh in sight."

The final remark referenced comments made by Weidler on Triple M's 'Rocks Footy' podcast about Channel Nine colleague Danika Mason's Winter Olympics cross, during which she appeared to be intoxicated. Mason has previously laughed off the incident during an appearance on Triple M last week.

With neither side showing any signs of backing down, one of rugby league's most public media feuds appears far from over.