The preliminary finals are here! Two huge games, spots in the grand final on the line and the whole season comes down to the next three games. Let's get into the rev up.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm, Friday September 24

Team News: The Rabbitohs have named the same side that defeated Penrith a fortnight ago.

Manly are unchanged as well.

Prediction: Here we are, the third last NRL game of 2021, and what a cracker. There's so much to talk about, can South Sydney shake their prelim hoodoo, and snatch one after three straight losses in the same game? Manly haven't made the third week since 2013, but that could be an omen.

South Sydney won in the first week that year, a game no one tipped them in, only to be upset by the Sea Eagles in a prelim. Des Hasler is 7/7 in these games across his playing and coaching career, Wayne has never lost a prelim at Suncorp.

Manly haven't beaten a top four team this year, Souths haven't lost to a side that isn't Melbourne or Penrith. It's tight.

The influence of Latrell Mitchell is huge, acting as a body double for Turbo at training. Des has began the mind games with Brad Parker's omission, it's going to come down to their forwards, and their discipline.

The Rabbitohs' defense was massive against Penrith, but a high competition rate does as well. Melbourne have already showed that if you shut down Manly's pack, there's not much Turbo and DCE can create.

The Bunnies forward pack will get rolling, and while the Sea Eagles will make this a battle, the Bunnies have only lost four games all season for a reason. Expect Cody Walker and Damien Cook to finally show up in a prelim, and set up a grand final exit for Wayne Bennett, Adam Reynolds, Dane Ggagai, Jaydn Su'A and possibly Benji Marshall.

Rabbitohs by 8.

Suncorp Stadium, 4:00pm, Saturday September 25

Team News: Josh Addo-Carr replaces Isaac Lumelume.

Brian To'o has been named in the reserves, but appears certain to come in for Brent Naden.

Prediction: This isn't the blowout many are expecting, and could play into the favour of the other preliminary final's victor. It's a 4pm game in late September in Brisbane, this will be draining for both sides.

The spotlight has been on Penrith's attack, only scoring two tries in two games, but they've only conceded three. The Storm are simply the Storm, an ever-rolling juggernaut that's always around this time of year. They're in the box seat, but that doesn't make it a one-sided affair.

The sides are 1-1 against each other since last year's Grand Final, though neither Nathan Cleary or Api Koroisau have played Melbourne since the 2020 decider. Cleary really needs to take control, his game management has been below par the past fortnight. And if anyone does their homework, it's Melbourne. You could make a fair argument for Cleary and Tom Trbojevic being the top two players in the game right now, and they've already shut down one of them this finals series.

Craig Bellamy is a master, guiding the club to their seventh consecutive preliminary final. Seven. This will be an absolute war, the two top sides of 2021, it's hard to believe that one won't make the decider. In a tight affair, Cameron Munster will step up in the clutch, and take the club to their fifth Grand Final in six years.

Storm by 4.