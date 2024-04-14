Cronulla Sharks head coach Craig Fitzgibbon has confirmed a week-by-week process will be ahead at the selection table when it comes to the centre spot that has been shared by Siosifa Talakai and Kayal Iro so far in 2024.

Talakai, who can also play in the forwards, won the race for the spot at the start of the season following a strong end to 2023 and excellent pre-season, but Iro has been putting pressure on him for over 12 months.

The youngster, who is off-contract at the end of this season and reportedly looking at his options over a lack of first-grade time in the Shire, has been brought into the side over the last fortnight out of neccessity, with both Briton Nikora and Teig Wilton struggling through injuries.

Talakai started in the back-row last weekend, before he played from the bench with Iro retaining his centre spot during Saturday night's strong win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Coach Craig Fitzgibbon paid credit to Iro's work and development, admitting he was close to first-grade last year before Talakai finished the season strongly.

The coach also admitted there are no guarantees over the position moving forward.

"Kayal worked really hard on his game last year. He was so close to getting a crack last year, but in the end, Sifa responded by the back-end of the year and took ownership [of the centre position]," Fitzgibbon said during his post-game press conference.

"He [Talakai] has been our best player for the first three rounds, but Kayal is ready. He has been working so hard, and we trust and believe in him, so I was really confident in putting him in and using Sifa as a spare middle or back-row because we were short there.

"Going forward it's going to have to be week-by-week, but they will both be part of our squad. It is very handy to have Sifa with his flexibility, so it's something to look at."

The Sharks will be keen to retain Iro at all costs, with the young centre scoring a try and adding a try assist during his first game of the year against Canberra last weekend, before running for 153 metres on Saturday.

Fitzgibbon will make a call on his Round 7 team at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday to clash with the North Queensland Cowboys at home next Sunday afternoon.