St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has confirmed that he is interested in recruiting Clint Gutherson from the Parramatta Eels as soon as possible.

Gutherson was granted permission to speak with rival teams at the beginning of the month after he was informed that he wouldn't be offered a contract extension with the Parramatta Eels.

Ongoing injury concerns, Jason Ryles' arrival as head coach, and the recruitment of Isaiah Iongi from the Penrith Panthers have led to speculation about Gutherson's future for some time.

Since arriving at the club to take over from Brad Arthur and Trent Barrett, Ryles spoke about a potential position shift for the club's skipper, with Iongi coming into the squad and shaking things up.

However, Gutherson wasn't happy with this as he would likely be moved into the lock-forward position or play off the interchange bench.

When reports emerged surrounding his exit from the Eels, there were links between Gutherson and the Dragons, which have picked up over the past few days.

Shane Flanagan has since confirmed that the fullback has piqued their interest, and he'd "like to chat" with him about his future, which could see him wear the red and white as early as next season.

"I've spoken to Clint. Whether we've got salary cap or whether we want him … his first decision needs to be, does he want to leave Parramatta? And I've left it at that," Flanagan told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I haven't spoken to him about the Dragons and where he fits and where we're heading.

"All I spoke about is that if you decide that you want to leave Parramatta, we'd like to chat. Yes, without a doubt. Well, I'm looking at it immediately."

The Dragons have also been linked with Canterbury Bulldogs flyer Josh Addo-Carr. Addo-Carr's contract with the Belmore-based club could be terminated in the coming weeks after he tested positive for a roadside drug test.

Contracted on $550,000 a season at the moment, just like Gutherson, he has been granted to speak with rival teams for next season but has been unable to land a deal for 2025 at the time of publication.

If signed, this would create a formidable backline involving Tyrell Sloan, Moses Suli and Valentine Holmes following the departure of Kangaroos and NSW Blues winger Zac Lomax to the Parramatta Eels.