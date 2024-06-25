New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster has confirmed the extent of Shaun Johnson's injury and how long he is set to spend on the sidelines.

Forced from the field against the Gold Coast Titans last week due to a hamstring strain, Andrew Webster has revealed that Johnson is set to spend at least four weeks on the sidelines.

However, he has been ruled out with an Achilles injury rather than a hamstring injury.

“He's going to be out for at least four weeks. It's all around the Achilles," Webster said via the NZ Herald.

"He had ice on his hamstring, he had some hamstring tightness on the weekend but Shaun rehabbed it, it felt amazing and we took our time with him but he's just not come back the way he wanted.”

It is understood that he could possibly spend more time on the sidelines with the Warriors aiming to give him "as long as he needs" to make a full recovery.