New St George Illawarra Dragons' recruit has opened up on his time at the Tigers and what may lay ahead with an opportunity at his new club.

Mbye was heavily criticised during his time at Concord, struggling to live up to the big price tag the club had put on him when moving from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Once a State of Origin calibre player, Mbye struggled for form at the joint venture under Michael Maguire. The now 28-year-old played 63 games between 2018 and 2021 at the Tigers, having previously played 94 games at the Bulldogs.

Mbye told The Illawarra Mercury it was refreshing to not have to live up to a price tag as he looked to find a versatile role in Anthony Griffin's set up.

"It is quite refreshing, it's probably the first time in my career where the decision hasn't really been made on finances or things like that," Mbye told the publication.

"I think the ability to be versatile and cover those positions was something that appealed to Hook (Anthony Griffin) and getting the opportunity to do that was appealing to me.

"I don't even know what the [outside] expectations [on me] are. My own expectation of myself is to give a hundred per cent effort whatever card I'm dealt.

"I thought I was playing some of my better footy towards the end of last year so that's a good conduit into this season.

"I've been a bit stale these last couple of years and a bit inconsistent but I really do feel like my best footy's ahead of me. It's all up to me really."

The Dragons recruitment has been questioned widely heading into the 2022 season.

An out of form Mbye joins the club alongside George Burgess, who hasn't played a rugby league game in well over a year since his return to England was ruined by a hip injury, while Aaron Woods is also seemingly on what could be his last chance in first-grade having signed a one-year deal.

Mbye said he and the duo of forwards were stagnant in their previous roles and that the Dragons were giving them a chance to return to the top.

"We've all been handed an opporunity," Mbye said.

"We were all a bit stagnant in our previous systems. The young group here's been full of energy that's infectious.

"Guys like Woodsy and big Georgie have had a second lease on their careers being around those young guys as well, but it is only summer time.

"We'll be judged on what we do post-Christmas and then post-March."