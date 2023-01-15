Manly Sea Eagles' owner Scott Penn believes there's still a decade of Tom Trbojevic brilliance in front of him, it's just a matter of getting his body right.
Tom Trbojevic is joining Ryan Papenhuyzen in Philadelphia as the pair look to rehab their respective injuries, 'Paps' still attempting to return from a fractured kneecap while 'Turbo' has suffered another hamstring issue.
They'll be working with Bill Knowles, the very same specialist that helped Latrell Mitchell return to his best after a nasty hamstring strain early last season.
Rugby league fans got a taste of what a fully-fit Trbojevic can do in 2021, the fullback playing 18 out of a possible 27 games for the Sea Eagles, scoring 28 tries as well as picking up the Wally Lewis medal and the Dally M.
While Penn is eager to see 'Turbo' back on the pitch alongside his brothers, Daly Cherry-Evans and co, he's happy for the superstar to miss the opening round if it means getting his body right.
“Now it's his fifth injury, it's all about confidence,” Penn said. “We have to manage it best we can, and we know a confident Turbo is the best player in the world. This is about giving him confidence," Penn told The Sydney Morning Herald.
“He's a physical specimen and the Tedescos of the world have shown you can have terrible injuries early on, but he's managed it. Tom is a fierce competitor, and he doesn't leave anything on the sideline. He just gives it his all.
“We want him in the game for another 10 years hopefully, and therefore he's going to have to manage his body.”
While Trbojevic still has his focus squarely on Round 1 against Canterbury, the fullback is happy just to be back on the playing field.
“He's one of the experts in this field; I've got a lot of confidence,” Trbojevic said to The Sydney Morning Herald.
“You hope to get a lot out of it, so you can come back, be confident in yourself and your body, that you're doing everything you can to stay on the park and play good footy.”
While he's spoken to Knowles about incorporating a March 4th return into his rehab regime, Tom is keeping his head up through the process, even if it may be taking longer than expected.
“I was obviously a little bit down,” he said.
“It wasn't what you wanted – I was really enjoying training back in pre-season. Wasn't good, but I've moved on from that, and now I'm in the process of getting myself right and getting back to playing footy.
“Being down's only going to get you so far.”
Trbojevic is expected to race the clock for Round 1, however with the Sea Eagles receiving a bye in Round 2, it's highly likely we won't see the No. 1 back on the pitch until the club's Round 3 clash with arch rivals Parramatta.