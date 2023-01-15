Manly Sea Eagles' owner Scott Penn believes there's still a decade of Tom Trbojevic brilliance in front of him, it's just a matter of getting his body right.

Tom Trbojevic is joining Ryan Papenhuyzen in Philadelphia as the pair look to rehab their respective injuries, 'Paps' still attempting to return from a fractured kneecap while 'Turbo' has suffered another hamstring issue.

They'll be working with Bill Knowles, the very same specialist that helped Latrell Mitchell return to his best after a nasty hamstring strain early last season.

Rugby league fans got a taste of what a fully-fit Trbojevic can do in 2021, the fullback playing 18 out of a possible 27 games for the Sea Eagles, scoring 28 tries as well as picking up the Wally Lewis medal and the Dally M.

While Penn is eager to see 'Turbo' back on the pitch alongside his brothers, Daly Cherry-Evans and co, he's happy for the superstar to miss the opening round if it means getting his body right.

“Now it's his fifth injury, it's all about confidence,” Penn said. “We have to manage it best we can, and we know a confident Turbo is the best player in the world. This is about giving him confidence," Penn told The Sydney Morning Herald.