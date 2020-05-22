ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys has made a bold claim on the eve of the NRL’s resumption, declaring it should never have been shut down in the first place.

The league was suspended after Round 2 after state restrictions made it logistically impossible for things to continue.

“We should never have shut down.” V’Landys said.

In what has been a major financial hit to the league, V’Landys revealed to The Daily Telegraph that six clubs were at risk of folding.

“When I used the word catastrophic I was thinking this was bad enough to send five or six clubs broke’” V’landys told The Daily Telegraph.

“And how would we have got them back?

“We could have had a situation where the game was unrecognisable by the time we came out of it.

“What if we’d had to go to a 10-team comp? I was horrified to even think about it.”

With a number of different implications hitting the league in a big way due to the coronavirus pandemic, V’Landys has made it known that his biggest regret was shutting down the NRL at all.

“Racing has proven that you can continue on and if I had my time again, quite frankly, we wouldn’t have stopped the rugby league,” V’Landys told The Australian.