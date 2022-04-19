You don't have to be miles off your best for a team to take advantage, even if the opposition sits on the other end of the ladder.

The Parramatta Eels learnt that the hard way on Monday afternoon. Slightly off their game and making uncharacteristic mistakes, the Wests Tigers took advantage; stealing their first win of the season in a game in which no one gave them hope.

“Our concentration around the details of the game wasn’t good enough,” Brad Arthur said in his post-match press conference.

“We lacked a fair bit of patience. We were making a few linebreaks but were trying to score off every play.

“When you’re competing that low and are not prepared to build pressure that shows a lack of respect for ourselves and the opposition.”

The Eels tend to get up for big games. This is the reason they have been a thorn in the side of teams like the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers of late. The other side of that coin is a tendency to play down to their competition.

While in the second half the Eels got their head on straight, the Tigers were far too hungry for a win they could almost taste.

By the time the Eels realised they were in for a fight, which they should have won by knockout in round three, it was round twelve and quickly heading for a decision. A decision that Jackson Hastings decided with his boot as the clock struck 00:00.

Arthur lamented his team going away from their usual game plan, and claimed his side had beaten themselves.

“The games where we play our best footy are the games where we build and are prepared to be patient; roll our sleeves up and kick long, defend well and the attack will come off the back of it," Arthur continued.

“When you’re completing [like we did] that can be a reflection of your attitude towards the style of footy you want to play.”

Clint Gutherson wasn't shying away from the shock loss sitting alongside Arthur in the press conference.

“We just didn’t complete,” he said.

“Didn’t get to our corners where we wanted to and they made us pay.

“It’s disappointing. We beat ourselves. We had our opportunities but didn’t ice them.

“I think we completed at 55% in the first half. No matter who you play, that’s going to make it hard.”

Facing a desperate Newcastle Knights team at home this Sunday, the Eels will be anguishing for a win.