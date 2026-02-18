The noise around eligibility has grown louder in recent days, and for most people, concern and nostalgia rise to the top.\n\nAs debate swirls around the changes to the State of Origin eligibility, much of the early reaction has been centred around what could be lost: tradition, clarity, and the purity of the interstate rivalry. \n\nMal Meninga has fears for the future of State of Origin and Australian-level representation, while Wayne Bennett has thrown his support behind the shake-up, backing the changes as a necessary evolution in a modern rugby league landscape. \n\nFor years, Bennett has advocated for this change, as long as they didn't change the rules around birthplace and the age to reside in either New South Wales or Queensland.\n\n“They've got to preserve the Origin, they've to preserve what state versus state means,” Bennett told The Daily Telegraph.\n\n“If they don't preserve that, then they will lose the fans with Origin. Fans need to know it's a genuine rivalry between two states.\n\n“You can't come here at 20 years of age and play Origin. That will destroy it. They can't touch that rule. That's the rule they can't touch. It doesn't become authentic."\n\nBennett has sympathy for a current player such as Victor Radley, who, under the previous rules, decided to switch from being available to play Origin for the Blues, to playing for England.\n\n“If you're a New Zealander or an Englishman, you can't do that. I've always felt for Victor Radley – he's a wonderful player and he's been here all his life."\n\n“Why can't he play for New South Wales and that only enhances the game as well if you can get the best players playing. And then if he wants to go and play for England as he does, well that's great, I'm happy for him.”\n\nMeninga believes that, in the long-term, there will be domino effects for the Queensland kids and Indigenous players.\n\n“I worry about Origin in terms of where the Queensland kids and Indigenous kids go," Meninga said.\n\n“Are they going to get beaten up by the Islanders?\n\n“That's my only issue with it.\n\n“I hope this doesn't stand in the way of guys of genuine Queensland heritage playing State of Origin.”