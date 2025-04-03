Latrell Mitchell will pull on a centre jersey for the first time in six years when he returns to South Sydney's starting side this weekend, with coach Wayne Bennett forced into an early-season reshuffle following a spate of injuries to his outside backs.

But the switch is only temporary. Mitchell's long-term position remains at fullback and Jye Gray's impressive form won't change that equation, Bennett insists.

Mitchell hasn't started an NRL game in the centres since the 2019 Grand Final, when he helped steer the Roosters to a premiership from the left edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, he's evolved into one of the game's most dangerous custodians, owning the No.1 jersey at Souths and staking claims in representative football.

But with Alex Johnston (ribs), Campbell Graham (calf) and Tyrone Munro (collarbone) all unavailable, Bennett turned to the most experienced option in the room.

“Latrell is our fullback and he will be our fullback, there's no doubt in my mind about that,” Bennett said, speaking with Newscorp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three outside backs were all injured and putting Latrell in the centres was our best option from a team point of view.”

That option means Mitchell slots in at left centre, alongside Isaiah Tass who shifts to the wing.

Jack Wighton will move across to the right edge, while recent signing Mikaele Ravalawa also earns a starting spot out wide.

Gray retains the fullback role for another week, a reward for back-to-back standout performances against the Dolphins and Dragons.

“Jye did a really good job in the interim,” Bennett said.

“It was a pretty easy decision that way. We had a good conversation about it. I wouldn't have put [Latrell] there if he wasn't capable of doing it. He was happy to do that because he realises it makes us stronger.”

Mitchell, who has 19 Tests and 14 Origin caps to his name, has long been regarded as one of the most gifted players in the competition.

His ability to switch between centre and fullback at the highest level has always been a strength, and according to Bennett, it's backed by a rare level of maturity and team-first attitude.

“He wants to do what's best for the team,” Bennett said.

“He's extremely team-oriented. He is one of the elite players of the game.”

That versatility hasn't gone unnoticed among teammates either. Jai Arrow, no stranger to reshuffles, welcomed the move and praised Mitchell's selflessness and Gray's rise.

“Wherever [Latrell] fits into our footy side, he's going to do the job to the best of his ability,” Arrow said.

“I know if I'm playing Latrell, I wouldn't like to see him at left centre, especially with the strike they've already got there. I'm sure if I'm ‘Tassy' this week, I'm licking my lips about scoring tries.”

Arrow was also full of praise for Gray, who has added spark and confidence at the back during Mitchell's absence.

“He's been pretty tremendous. We went to some schools yesterday and he was telling all the kids he's the current Dally M leader. They had no idea what he was talking about but we did. It's good to see him growing in confidence as a player.”

Mitchell's return isn't the only change for Souths, with Lachlan Hubner recalled at lock following a suspension, while Tallis Duncan shifts back to the bench.