The Dolphins have already snared one representative star from Red Hill for 2024 in the form of Herbie Farnworth, however now club are turning their attention to a middle forward at the Broncos.

The NRL's newest club announced the signature of Farnworth on a three-year deal on Friday beginning next season, acting as arguably the first major signing in the team's short history.

Though they're not done there.

Carrying five forwards aged 30 or older in their best 17, the Dolphins are looking to bring in some young forwards to join Tom Gilbert at the club, with Wayne Bennett identifying Thomas Flegler as their next target.

Flegler and Farnworth were Brisbane's two key off-contract stars heading into the 2023 NRL season, having already lost rising star Keenan Palasia to the Gold Coast Titans for 2024.

While Bennett didn't debut either Bronco, he played a key role in their development before the duo played their maiden first-grade games the season after the 73-year-old's departure to Redfern.

Flegler is reportedly weighing up his decision currently, with News Corp reporting that the Dolphins are currently favourites for the froward's signature, offering a reported $800,000 per season deal to the prop.

However, it appears the man that did debut Flegler, Anthony Seibold, is eager for a reunion between the pair after The Sydney Morning Herald reported that both the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters were chasing the front-rower.

The departure of Martin Taupau, who is now a Bronco himself, has left a vacancy in their prop rotation, while the Roosters will lose Jared Waerea-Hargreaves at the end of 2023.

It leaves a tough week ahead for Flegler if he is to decide before their season opener on Friday night against Penrith, one of just three games Brisbane will play in New South Wales this season.