Linked with potentially joining the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs next season, Wayne Bennett has commented on his future.

Ahead of The Dolphins clash against the Brisbane Broncos, Bennett has tried his best to dodge questions surrounding his future as his former assistant coach Jason Demetriou is facing the axe.

The Rabbitohs head coach from 2019-21, Bennett has been linked with a return to the club and is considered the primary choice by the club to take over the coaching reigns for the 2025 NRL season.

Bennett, 74, is currently without a job for next season as ex-St Helens RLFC and Tonga coach Kristian Woolf will take over from him at Redcliffe.

However, this doesn't mean he is likely to call an end to his coaching career.

RELATED ARTICLES

Guiding the Rabbitohs to the 2021 Grand Final and two preliminary finals, multiple publications have reported that the club are attempting to secure his signature for next season and beyond.

For the first time since it was revealed that Jason Demetriou is set to be axed after Saturday's game against the Cronulla Sharks, Bennett has commented on his coaching future amidst links to his former club.

“I am here until the end of the season and I have made no decisions about going anywhere or doing anything so we will wait and see,” he said via The Courier Mail.

“Everyone is having an opinion on it. My opinion is the one that matters but I'm not sharing it with anyone, so keep guessing guys.

“Don't try and predict the future. That's the only tip I'm giving you.

“I'll see what I want to do and what's happening in my life. I could still be here next year. Who knows?”

Attempting to shut down the links with him to South Sydney, Bennett also rejected claims that he nearly joined the Parramatta Eels.

Before Demetriou faced the axe, The Dolphins coach was linked with the Parramatta Eels head coaching job, as Brad Arthur faces being sacked.

After reaching the 2022 Grand Final, the Eels have struggled. Missing the finals last season, they now sit 14th on the ladder and don't look like the dominant team they once were.

The Daily Telegraph's Dean Ritchie stated on NRL 360 earlier this week that Arthur is close to being released if he can't turn around their losing woes.

Reports from Wide World of Sports earlier in the season indicated that the Eels were moving to offer Bennett a coaching director job from the start of 2025.

However, Bennett has denied this, along with rumours that he once nearly joined the Eels.

“Not even nearly. I haven't even walked past the ground,” Bennett added.

“I have got a fair idea about what I have done in my life. You need to go and read another book and see what that one says because Wayne Bennett has never been near the Eels in his coaching career.

“I loved Jack Gibson and Ron Massey ... both wonderful men. They were big influences on my life and my coaching life but that doesn't mean that is going to get me to the Eels.”