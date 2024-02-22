The Parramatta Eels have moved quickly to shut down a surprise link to super coach Wayne Bennett.

It was reported yesterday by Wide World of Sports that the Eels were moving to offering Bennett a coaching directors job from the start of 2025.

It comes with Brad Arthur under pressure after a disappointing 2023 campaign which saw the blue and gold miss the finals altogether, despite having played in the grand final the season prior.

Bennett, on the other hand, is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season with the Dolphins, by which point he will have seen out the two years he was originally contracted for, handing over to Kristian Woolf.

The Dolphins have made it clear they would like to keep Bennett around in a directing role, although it's understood Bennnett has no intent to give away coaching yet, which could see him push for a new job.

He was most recently believed to be in the mix to take over Michael Maguire's post at the New Zealand national side, but that role went to Stacey Jones yesterday, while the NRL could yet have Bennett take over the next expansion team, something Bennett hasn't ruled out.

But whatever the case, News Corp are reporting Bennett's next stop will not be in the west of Sydney, with the Eels throwing all of their support behind Arthur.

“This is wrong and it has never been discussed. We've got no idea where it's come from,” Sarantinos told the publication.

“Brad is our coach and he leads our football program.”

Arthur is contracted with the Eels until at least the end of the 2025 season.